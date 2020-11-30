Asian Doll Shoots Down Rumors Of King Von & NBA YoungBoy Beef

Asian Doll, the girlfriend of late rapper King Von has spoken out to discredit rumors that Von and Louisiana rapper NBA YoungBoy had beef leading up to his death.

“I got a song with YoungBoy. Von got a song with Youngboy. Who the opp? Only opps is you opp ass people in our muthaf* ckin’ business, bitch. Back to my muthaf* ckin’ story, bitch,” she said on Instagram Live.

She continued, “This n*gga talkin’ ’bout the muthaf*ckin’ opps. That ain’t even his opps. Get your clown ass on. You don’t even know what the f*ck you talkin’ ’bout. That’s how y’all know you just talkin’. Y’all just makin’ up all this sh*t in y’all muthaf* ckin’ head ’cause that sh*t sounds good and that sh*t look good but it ain’t that.”

Before his death, Von also confirmed that he and NBA YoungBoy did not have any beef — he blamed any reported tension on the internet.

“Nah it’s the internet, gang. They’ll try to make it like that ’cause it’s the internet, you feel what I’m saying? And then you know how females is. Females will try to make it like that ’cause they females and they’ll try to make it like one muthaf*cka f*ck with one muthaf*cka hard. It be just all type of sh*t. But it ain’t nothing sincere, nothing that you should worry about.”