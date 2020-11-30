Arians: Brady ‘picks all the plays now’ for Bucs

Buccaneers owner Joel Glazer might as well name Tom Brady general manager of the organization because he’s calling all the shots in Tampa Bay.

Brady convinced the organization to bring in tight end Rob Gronkowski, even though he had been out of the league for one year before returning. The six-time Super Bowl champion also played a role in getting the Bucs to sign troubled wide receiver Antonio Brown despite head coach Bruce Arians previously saying it would never happen.

Apparently, Brady isn’t just making personnel decisions. He’s also calling the plays. According to Michael Silver of Sports Illustrated, Arians admitted that the Bucs call what plays Brady picks.