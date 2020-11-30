Apple One Marked as Expired for Some Customers and Other Billing Issues Emerge as 30-Day Trial Ends

Today marks one month since the launch of Apple One, which allows customers to subscribe to multiple Apple services in a single bundle, and it appears there are some billing-related issues as the free trial period begins to elapse.



Apple One includes a 30-day free trial for any services that customers did not already subscribe to individually, and that trial period ends today for those who signed up for Apple One on its first day of availability. Following the end of the trial period, however, some customers are seeing their Apple One subscription listed as expired and/or have been billed individually for services like Apple TV+ and Apple Music that should be rolled into Apple One.

All in all, there are clearly some hiccups going on as Apple One converts from a trial to a standard subscription, so hopefully Apple is able to sort out the issues soon.

Apple One allows customers to save money by bundling services together with one unified bill. At the low end, the Individual tier offers savings of $6 per month, while the Family plan offers a savings of over $8 per month, and the Premier plan offers a savings of over $25 per month, compared to standard monthly pricing.

There are three tiers of Apple One available:

Individual: Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage for $14.95 per month

Family: Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage for $19.95 per month, can be shared among up to six family members

Premier: Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and 2TB of iCloud storage for $29.95 per month, can be shared among up to six family members

Curently, the Premier tier is limited to the United States, Australia, Canada, and the UK, as these are the only countries where Apple News+ is available. Premier will also include access to Apple’s new workout service Fitness+, which launches later this year.