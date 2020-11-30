Apple Cyber Monday 2020: Discounts on iPads, Macs, AirPods, and More

Today is Cyber Monday, a shopping event that sees many of the same deals from Black Friday bleed over into a new week, along with a few brand new offers on everything from Apple products to related accessories. In this post we’ll highlight the best online discounts that you can find on Apple devices today.

AirPods

We’re seeing a few Black Friday deals return on AirPods today, as well as a few lower discounts on certain models of Apple’s Bluetooth headphones. The lowest available price on the cheapest AirPods model (with wired Charging Case) is still $109.99 at Amazon, which is a solid discount on this model.



Amazon has also now discounted the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case to $139.98, down from $199.00, which is an all-time-low price. For the AirPods Pro, Walmart’s price of $169.00 has now become available only if a store near you has stock since they’re available for in-store purchase only. But B,amp;H Photo’s $199.99 sale price for online orders is a solid alternative.

Beats

The Powerbeats Pro sale from Black Friday has returned today, and you can get the wireless earphones for $159.95 at Amazon, down from $249.95 (as well as Best Buy and Target).

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 6 deals aren’t quite reaching Black Friday levels, but you can still save with a few solid offers at Amazon. The standout among the Cyber Monday deals is the 44mm GPS Series 6 model at $379.99 (after an automatic discount is applied at checkout), which is just about $20 off from the lowest-ever price. For Apple Watch SE, you’ll find the best sales at Target.

Series 6

SE

iPad mini 5

Best Buy has introduced a new lowest-ever price on Apple’s iPad mini 5 today, marking the 64GB Wi-Fi model down to $299.99 from $399.00. That $100 sale is available in all three colors of the iPad mini 5, and you can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi model for $449.99, down from $549.00.

iPad Pro

The best iPad Pro discounts on Cyber Monday this year can be found at a few retailers, including Amazon, B,amp;H Photo, and Best Buy. Sales offer up to $100 off select models, with prices as low as $729.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro.



If you’re shopping for accessories, it’s also worth checking out Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which is on sale for $120.00, down from $199.00. This is $1 off from the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this accessory.

11-inch

Wi-Fi 128GB – $749.00 at Amazon / B,amp;H Photo ($50 off

– $749.00 at Amazon / B,amp;H Photo ($50 off Wi-Fi 256GB – $829.00 at Amazon / B,amp;H Photo ($70 off)

– $829.00 at Amazon / B,amp;H Photo ($70 off) Wi-Fi 512GB – $949.99 at Amazon ($150 off at checkout, lowest price)

– $949.99 at Amazon ($150 off at checkout, lowest price) Wi-Fi 1TB – $1,199.00 at B,amp;H Photo ($100 off

– $1,199.00 at B,amp;H Photo ($100 off Cellular 128GB – $879.00 at B,amp;H Photo ($70 off, lowest price)

– $879.00 at B,amp;H Photo ($70 off, lowest price) Cellular 256GB – $999.00 at Amazon ($50 off)

– $999.00 at Amazon ($50 off) Cellular 512GB – $1,199.00 at B,amp;H Photo ($50 off)

– $1,199.00 at B,amp;H Photo ($50 off) Cellular 1TB – $1,349.00 at Amazon ($100 off)

12.9-inch

Wi-Fi 128GB – $899.99 at Amazon ($100 off at checkout, lowest price)

– $899.99 at Amazon ($100 off at checkout, lowest price) Wi-Fi 256GB – $999.00 at Amazon / B,amp;H Photo ($100 off)

– $999.00 at Amazon / B,amp;H Photo ($100 off) Wi-Fi 512GB – $1,149.00 at Amazon / B,amp;H Photo ($150 off, lowest price)

– $1,149.00 at Amazon / B,amp;H Photo ($150 off, lowest price) Wi-Fi 1TB – $1,399.00 at Amazon ($100 off, lowest price)

– $1,399.00 at Amazon ($100 off, lowest price) Cellular 128GB – $1,099.00 at Amazon ($50 off)

– $1,099.00 at Amazon ($50 off) Cellular 256GB – $1,149.00 at Amazon / B,amp;H Photo ($100 off, lowest price)

– $1,149.00 at Amazon / B,amp;H Photo ($100 off, lowest price) Cellular 512GB – $1,349.00 at Amazon ($100 off)

– $1,349.00 at Amazon ($100 off) Cellular 1TB – $1,549.00 at Amazon ($100 off)

iPad Air

Deals on the new 2020 iPad Air are a bit rarer this Cyber Monday, but you can find a few smaller discounts at B,amp;H Photo today. For all models, stock is fluctuating due to demand, but you can still lock in these prices today before the sales expires.

Wi-Fi 64GB – $569.00 at B,amp;H Photo ($30 off)

– $569.00 at B,amp;H Photo ($30 off)

Cellular 64GB – $689.00 at B,amp;H Photo ($40 off)

– $689.00 at B,amp;H Photo ($40 off) Cellular 256GB – $849.00 at B,amp;H Photo ($30 off)

M1 Macs

The newest Macs come with Apple’s M1 chip, and we’re already tracking a few discounts across the latest Mac mini, MacBook Air, and 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Mac mini

256GB – $639 from B,amp;H (“Coming Soon”) or $669.99 from Amazon (up to $60 off)

– $639 from B,amp;H (“Coming Soon”) or $669.99 from Amazon (up to $60 off) 512GB – $829 from B,amp;H (“Coming Soon”) or $895.00 from Amazon (up to $70 off)

MacBook Air

256GB – $899 from B,amp;H ($100 off)

– $899 from B,amp;H ($100 off) 512GB – $1,139.00 from B,amp;H ($100 off)

13-inch MacBook Pro

256GB M1 MacBook Pro – $1,149.99 from Simply Mac, $1,199.00 from B,amp;H ($50-$150 off)

– $1,149.99 from Simply Mac, $1,199.00 from B,amp;H ($50-$150 off) 512GB – $1,349.99 from Simply Mac, $1,399.00 from B,amp;H ($50-$150 off)

Intel Macs

There are some discounts on older Intel Mac models which are worth checking out for those looking for an iMac, 16-inch MacBook Pro, or Intel version of the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. But, make sure you really need one. We don’t generally recommend buying an Intel Mac right now.

Early 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro

1.4GHz 256GB/8GB MacBook Pro – $1,099.00 at B,amp;H ($200 off)

– $1,099.00 at B,amp;H ($200 off) 1.4GHz 512GB/8GB MacBook Pro – $1,279.00 at B,amp;H($220 off)

– $1,279.00 at B,amp;H($220 off) 2.0GHz 1TB/16GB MacBook Pro – $1,769.00 at B,amp;H ($230 off)

Late 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro

2.6GHz 512GB/16GB MacBook Pro – $2,099.00 at B,amp;H ($250 off)

– $2,099.00 at B,amp;H ($250 off) 2.3GHz 1TB/16GB MacBook Pro – $2,399.00 at Amazon / B,amp;H ($400 off)

2018 Mac mini

3.0GHz 512GB/8GB Mac mini – $1,049.00 at Tiger Direct($50 off)

– $1,049.00 at Tiger Direct($50 off) 3.6GHz 256GB/8GB Mac mini – $769.99 from Amazon ($30 off)

Mid 2017/Early 2019/Mid 2020 21.5-inch iMac

2.3GHz 1TB (Fusion)/8GB 2017 iMac – $999.93 at Amazon ($99 off)

– $999.93 at Amazon ($99 off) 3.0GHz 1TB (Fusion)/8GB 2019 iMac – $1,429.00 at Tiger Direct ($70 off)

Early 2019/Mid 2020 27-inch iMac

3.7GHz 2TB (Fusion)/8GB 2019 iMac – $2,209.00 at Tiger Direct ($90 off)

– $2,209.00 at Tiger Direct ($90 off) 3.1GHz 256GB/8GB iMac – $1,699.00 at B,amp;H ($100 off)

– $1,699.00 at B,amp;H ($100 off) 3.3GHz 512GB/8GB iMac – $1,899.00 at B,amp;H ($100 off)

– $1,899.00 at B,amp;H ($100 off) 3.8GHz 512GB/8GB iMac – $2,199.00 at B,amp;H / Adorama ($100 off)

