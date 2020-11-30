Anne Heche Joins ‘All Rise’ Season 2 as Lawyer for Police Union

RELATED STORIES

Anne Heche has sashayed from the Dancing With the Stars dance floor into the All Rise courthouse, with a role on the CBS legal drama.

Our sister site reports that Heche will recur during Season 2 of All Rise as Corrine Cuthbert, a trial attorney who is regularly retained by police unions to defend officers accused of violent crime. Corrine is described as “wicked smart, using humor as a distraction while she verbally destroys anyone who gets in her way.”

Heche’s previous TV acting credits include Chicago P.D., The Brave, Dig (wow, remember that one?), Hung and, of course, Men in Trees. Oh, and we cannot ever forget her dual roles on Another World.

All Rise airs Mondays at 9/8c.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well….

* Disney+’s follow-up series to the 1988 fantasy film Willow has cast three female leads. Per , Ellie Bamber (BBC One’s The Trial of Christine Keeler), Cailee Spaeny (Devs) and Erin Kellyman (Channel 4’s Raised by Wolves) are in talks to respectively play Dove, a kitchen maid who proves she is the “chosen one”; Kit, a princess whose twin brother was abducted; and Jade, a servant who is on her way to becoming the best young warrior in the kingdom.

* An NFL wild card game to be held on Jan. 9 or 10, 2021, will air on ESPN and ABC, as well as get a separate presentation geared toward casual fans on sister network Freeform. Additionally, THR.com reports that ABC and ESPN will simulcast the Monday Night Football match-ups scheduled for Dec. 7 (Bills/49ers) and Dec. 28 (Bills/Patriots).

* FX has released a teaser for Season 4 of Snowfall, to premiere in Spring 2021: