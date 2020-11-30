Amazon Cyber Monday mattress deals save up to 30% on memory foam models

Cyber Monday is finally starting with deals in just about every category. Whether you’re on the hunt for new tech or something for your home, Cyber Monday deals can help with that. One sale that you don’t want to miss if you’re in need of a new mattress could save you up to 30% right now on memory foam models by Classic Brands Mattresses.

ZZZ for less Classic Brands Mattress Cyber Monday sale

Amazon’s latest Cyber Monday deals will have you counting the savings like sheep; right now you can save up to 30% on Classic Brands Mattresses, including the 14-inch Cool Gel Memory Foam Mattress that’s now on sale from $238. Prices Vary

Today’s sale includes 12-inch and 14-inch mattresses with prices starting at $188.99 for Queen-sized models, while you could find one priced even lower if you’re looking for a twin or full-sized mattress.

The Vibe Gel Memory Foam 12-inch Mattress is the most affordable style today with prices starting at just $128.09 for the twin-sized model. This mattress features two inches of gel-infused memory foam along with three inches of gel-infused foam to help keep you from getting too hot at night, while seven inches of conforming high-density base foam helps to offer support and relief no matter which position you like to sleep in at night. A Vibe Premium Waterproof Mattress Pad is included with the purchase as well.

Meanwhile, the other option in today’s sale is the Classic Brands Cool Gel Memory Foam 14-inch Mattress. It comes with a bonus pillow and starts at $237.59 for a Twin-sized bed. These mattresses range in size all the way up to California King, so you can buy one at any size that fits your preference. This model incorporates premium pressure-relieving memory foam with high-density aerated cool gel memory foam to give you a deeper night’s sleep. Plus, you’ll even receive either one or two shredded memory foam pillows with your new mattress depending on the size purchased.

This one-day sale will be coming to an end soon, so be sure to visit Amazon and place your order now while there’s still time to save.