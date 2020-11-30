Advertisement: Does Antibe Therapeutics have a solution for pain and inflammation?

Article content continued

With clinical results to back up the science and the expertise to advance the company, Antibe is ready to take on the global NSAID market.

A strong management teamsupported by a global network of advisors

Antibe is led by CEO, Dan Legault, an entrepreneur with extensive experience leading early-stage companies. He has assembled an expert team of advisors and board members, including pharmacologist Dr. Louis Ignarro, a Nobel laureate for his work in demonstrating the signalling properties of nitric oxide, a substance that works synergistically with hydrogen sulfide in the body.

The company’s team also includes John, L. Wallace PhD, MBA, who is the founder as well as chief scientific officer and director. Dr. Wallace is widely recognized as an expert in gastrointestinal inflammation and in the development of innovative anti-inflammatory medicines.

In 2003, Dr. Wallace and his colleagues identified hydrogen sulfide’s anti-inflammatory properties. Over the succeeding years, their work would demonstrate hydrogen sulfide’s gastrointestinal-protective potential, leading to the design of Antibe’s drug platform.

This year, the company hired Dr. Joseph Stauffer as its chief medical officer. Trained as an anesthesiologist, Dr. Stauffer is a former FDA medical review officer with extensive experience directing medical affairs for pain drug companies including Abbott Laboratories.

Antibe is tapping into a massive market in the healthcare sector