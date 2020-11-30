Raphael Tsavkko Garcia / MIT Technology Review:
A look at crowdsourced public safety apps growing amid rising violence in Brazil; Fogo Cruzado, which warns of shootings in R,iacute;o and Recife, has 250K+ downloads — Shootouts are common in Brazil’s cities. Apps have sprung up to tell people about spots to avoid,mdash;and to put political pressure on authorities.
A look at crowdsourced public safety apps growing amid rising violence in Brazil; Fogo Cruzado, which warns of shootings in R,amp;iacute;o and Recife, has 250K+ downloads (Raphael Tsavkko Garcia/MIT Technology …)
Raphael Tsavkko Garcia / MIT Technology Review: