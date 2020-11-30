4 Officers in France Are Charged Over Beating of a Black Music Producer

Mr. Heitz said that the police later found barely 0.5 grams of cannabis — less than 0.02 ounces — in Mr. Zecler’s bag and that the security camera footage showed that the officers had followed Mr. Zecler inside before beating him, while Mr. Zecler did not appear violent toward the officers.

Mr. Heitz said that the officers had admitted under questioning that their blows against Mr. Zecler “were not justified” but that they had told investigators that they had been acting “under the influence of fear” because they had been unable to bring a struggling Mr. Zecler under control in the cramped entrance to the recording studio.

Footage filmed by a neighbor and published last week by Loopsider showed, however, that one officer continued to hit Mr. Zecler on the street even as he was surrounded by about a dozen other officers. Several young artists who were attending a recording session at the studio were also hit by the police, according to the video.

Mr. Heitz also said that the officers, who have not been involved in previous incidents, denied using a racial slur.

The beating has fueled longstanding frustration that the French government is doing little to address accusations of police violence, especially against ethnic minorities. Mr. Macron said in his statement on Facebook last week that he had asked the government to come up with proposals to restore the public’s confidence in the police — a demand he has already made twice this year, first in January when a deliveryman died after police officers pinned him to the ground and put him in a chokehold, then again in June amid the global fallout over George Floyd’s killing.

But the beating has also struck a nerve amid more recent discontent over Mr. Macron’s security policies, which critics say infringe on civil liberties and shield the police from scrutiny.