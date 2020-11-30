4 key indicators reflect extreme optimism from pro Bitcoin traders By Cointelegraph

4 key indicators reflect extreme optimism from pro Bitcoin traders
Most investors that follow will have recently heard about the growing impact Bitcoin (BTC) futures and options markets have on Bitcoin price. The same can be said for the price swings caused by liquidations at OKEx and Huobi exchanges.
Considering that derivatives markets are now playing a much bigger role in Bitcoin price fluctuations, it is becoming increasingly necessary to review some of the key metrics professional traders use to gauge activity in the markets.
