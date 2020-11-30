2021 first-round NFL mock draft: Four QBs in the top 10

We’re heading toward the final stretches of both the NFL and college football seasons, so both the draft order and draft big board are becoming clearer. Here’s a look at our 2021 NFL mock draft, as of November 30, 2020.
Lawrence’s quest for the Heisman Trophy likely ended after missing time due to COVID-19, but he’s otherwise played as well as expected this year, completing over 70 percent of his passes with 17 touchdowns in his first six games. The Jets are still on pace to go winless, which would likely cause them to move on from Sam Darnold.
Gardner Minshew’s followup season has been a disappointment, putting the Jaguars in the running for Fields. He’s completed almost 80 percent of his passes through four games, and also has the mobility that NFL teams look for these days.
2019 first-round pick Jonah Williams has been solid since his emergence this season, but the Bengals still desperately need to address the other tackle spot. Sewell is a generational tackle prospect who would go first overall if not for the great quarterbacks in next year’s draft.
Rousseau had an incredible 2019 season at Miami, recording 15.5 sacks and 54 tackles in 13 games. He opted out of the 2020 season, but it probably won’t hurt his stock. Jerry Jones has never met a pass rusher he didn’t like, and the Cowboys could certainly use the help on defense.
The Chargers have all the building blocks on offense, but there are holes on the defense, including at linebacker. Parsons’s opt out has been one of the reasons that Penn State has struggled so much in 2020, but he had 109 tackles and five sacks last season.
Teddy Bridgewater has added some stability to the Panthers quarterback spot, but it’s unclear if he’s the answer for the team. Lance could use some development time and might actually be a nice fit behind Bridgewater for a year, coming from FCS power North Dakota State.
The Giants could use more weapons, even with the emergence of Darius Slayton. Chase is an elite wideout prospect who was uncoverable last year with 84 catches for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns, but opted out of 2020.
Philadelphia has a lot of issues on offense, but some of them will be cured with better luck with injuries. The organization has put a premium on the defensive line recently, and Paye has the potential to provide a jolt. He has two sacks through three games this year, and the Wolverines have produced several nice values along the defensive line recently.
Is it finally time for Detroit to move on from Matthew Stafford? It’s certainly a possibility with a roster that could opt to reload, and put the quarterback resources at other spots. Wilson is a potential replacement who shouldn’t last long in the draft. He’s a legitimate Heisman candidate, completing 74 percent of his passes and 26 touchdowns in games. He also has mobility, with a whopping eight rushing scores.
Atlanta’s defense is having another tough go in 2020. While they spent a first-round pick on cornerback A.J. Terrell this year, the team could use more help in the secondary. Surtain’s father has an 11-year career in the NFL, and the younger Surtain has similar upside.
Miami has seen some development from Mike Gesicki, but the possibility of adding Pitts could be too enticing to pass on. The 6-foot-6 Pitts has emerged as an elite prospect, with 24 catches for 414 yards and eight touchdowns in his first five games played.
Offensive line has been an issue in Denver over the last several years, and a quick fix at right tackle could be in the works. Darrisaw is becoming a solid first-round prospect. Of course, Denver could also be in the market at quarterback if Drew Lock doesn’t improve down the stretch.
Minnesota has had major issues at guard this year (among other areas), and could fix them with Davis. A former five-star recruit, Davis is likely the top guard in the class.
Waddle suffered a nasty ankle injury that ended his season prematurely and could push him out of what was probably top 10 consideration. The speedster had 25 catches for 557 yards and four touchdowns in five games prior to the injury. The Bears could lose Allen Robinson in the offseason, and offense will be a huge priority after this year’s poor results.
The Patriots should be in the market for a quarterback in the 2021 draft. However, if they don’t find a viable prospect, wideout could be on their radar. 2019 first-round pick N’Keal Harry’s development has been inconsistent, and Smith certainly has a proven track record. He’s on pace for an incredible 2020 season, with 65 catches for 903 yards and 10 touchdowns through seven games.
16. San Francisco 49ers: Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
Cornerback has been an issue for San Francisco this season with Richard Sherman’s injury. Farley opted out of the 2020 season as a potential first-round pick who had four interceptions last year.
The Raiders did well in free agency at linebacker during the offseason but still need more depth. Recovered from a knee injury, Moses had 46 tackles in six games this year.
Baltimore’s wideouts have continued to struggled this year, and Marquise Brown’s development hasn’t been as hoped. Bateman is a major speed prospect who had over 20 yards per catch last year and had 36 catches for 472 yards and two touchdowns in five games before opted out this season.
19. Miami Dolphins: Jeremiah Owusu-Kormoah, ILB, Notre Dame
Miami did very well in adding free agent talent in the first seven during the offseason, but could still use another linebacker. Owusu-Kormoah has been a major playmaker for the second straight season at Notre Dame, with 35 tackles and 1.5 sacks in his first eight games.
Washington’s offensive line play has been vastly improved this season with new coaching, but they could still use more talent. Leatherwood remains an elite tackle prospect in the 2020 class.
Arizona’s defense has made strides but could still use more beef up front. Wilson stands out as an elite talent on the Seminoles defense, with 17 tackles and a sack while drawing double teams this season.
Tampa Bay could potentially lose Ndamukong Suh in the offseason as they hope to keep up this year’s defensive improvement. Barmore is a giant at 6-foot-5, 310 pounds, and has two sacks in his first five games this year.
Left tackle Anthony Castonzo has flirted with retirement in recent years, which could create a void at left tackle. Cosmi is a strong left tackle prospect at 6-foot-7, 300 pounds.
Cleveland has had issues at linebacker this year, and it’s an area to address after fixing the offensive line last offseason. Ossai has regularly made big plays this season with 49 tackles and 4.5 sacks through only seven games.
25. New York Jets (via Seahawks): Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State
New York has struggled at cornerback (among other areas), and Wade provides big potential in his third year as a starter at Ohio State.
Green Bay focused on the pass rush two years ago, but a fall off in production in that area this season could cause them to give it one more try. Basham has five sacks through his first six games early this year.
Tennessee’s front seven hasn’t been as effective as hoped in the first half of this season. Twyman opted out of the 2020 season but recorded 10.5 sacks in 13 games last year.
Mitch Morse is one of the league’s highest paid centers, but continued concussion issues are a major concern. Humphrey looks like the top center prospect on the board if Buffalo is forced to move on.
Jacksonville needs help everywhere, and especially in the secondary. Nasirildeen is a huge safety at 6-foot-4 with great speed and tackling ability, and could emerge in the late first round if he proves healthy after a torn ACL.
Pittsburgh’s challenge to James Conner has been answered, but the pending free agent might not get the money he hopes for from the Steelers. The team moves on, Etienne looks like a perfect fit as a versatile back who had more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage last year and is on another great pace this season.
The Saints have seen inconsistent play from their defense this year, and could still be in the market for more young talent to complement Marshon Lattimore. Horn, the son of former Saints wideout Joe Horn, recently opted out of the 2020 season after putting enough on tape to garner first round consideration.
The Chiefs have struggled on the interior of the offensive line this season. While Slater has played tackle in college, his lack of height will likely move him to the interior, where he can help a team like KC.