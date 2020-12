2020-2021 TV Scorecard: Which Shows Are Canceled? Which Are Renewed?

Given how many TV shows are airing across networks and streaming platforms, it can be difficult to keep up with which series have been renewed and which ones have been canceled. TV Guide is here to help you keep track of all of your favorite programs with this list of all the major broadcast, cable, and streaming shows, complete with the latest updates on whether they’ll be back for another season or it’s time to say goodbye.

If you’re looking for information on a specific show, jump to the appropriate network using the links below or just use the search function on your computer (Command+F for Mac users, CTRL+F for Windows) or phone’s browser to search for a title and find your answer. Or maybe you’re curious about the status of all the shows on this list, in which case you might want to settle in because it turns out there is a lot of TV out there right now.

Find out which of your favorite shows are renewed, which have been canceled, and which ones’ fates are still hanging in the balance.

Jump to: ABC, Amazon, AMC, Apple TV+, BBC America, BET, Bravo, CBS, CBS All Access, Cinemax, Comedy Central, The CW, DC Universe, Disney+, Epix, Fox, Freeform, FX, FXX, HBO, History, Hulu, IFC, Lifetime, Nat Geo, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Showtime, Spectrum, Starz, SundanceTV, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, TV Land, USA

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor Photo: Darko Sikman, ABC

20/20: Renewed for Season 43

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Renewed through Season 31

American Housewife: Renewed for Season 5

American Idol: Renewed for Season 19 (Season 4 at ABC)

A Million Little Things: Renewed for Season 3

The Bachelor: Renewed for Season 25

The Bachelorette: Renewed for Season 16

Bachelor in Paradise: Renewed for Season 7

The Baker and the Beauty: Canceled after Season 1

black-ish: Renewed for Season 7

Bless this Mess: Canceled after Season 2

The Conners: Renewed for Season 3

Dancing with the Stars: Renewed for Season 29

Emergence: Canceled after Season 1

For Life: Renewed for Season 2

The Goldbergs: Renewed for Season 8

The Good Doctor: Renewed for Season 4

Grey’s Anatomy: Renewed through Season 17

Kids Say the Darndest Things: Canceled after Season 1

mixed-ish: Renewed for Season 2

The Rookie: Renewed for Season 3

Schooled: Canceled after Season 2

Shark Tank: Renewed for Season 12

Single Parents: Canceled after Season 2

Station 19: Renewed for Season 4

Stumptown: Canceled after Season 1 (being shopped elsewhere)

United We Fall: Canceled after one season

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: Renewed for Season 2

Jump to: ABC, Amazon, AMC, Apple TV+, BBC America, BET, Bravo, CBS, CBS All Access, Cinemax, Comedy Central, The CW, DC Universe, Disney+, Epix, Fox, Freeform, FX, FXX, HBO, History, Hulu, IFC, Lifetime, Nat Geo, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Showtime, Spectrum, Starz, SundanceTV, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, TV Land, USA

Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Photo: Amazon

Absentia: Renewed for Season 3

The Boys: Renewed for Season 3

Carnival Row: Renewed for Season 2

The Expanse: Renewed for sixth and final season

Flack: Season 2 picked up from Pop TV

Goliath: Renewed for a fourth and final season

Hanna: Renewed for Season 3

Homecoming: Pending

Hunters: Renewed for Season 2

Jack Ryan: Renewed for Season 3

Lord of the Rings: Renewed for Season 2

Making the Cut: Pending

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Renewed for Season 4

Modern Love: Renewed for Season 2

Undone: Renewed for Season 2

Upload: Renewed for Season 2

Utopia: Canceled after one season

Jump to: ABC, Amazon, AMC, Apple TV+, BBC America, BET, Bravo, CBS, CBS All Access, Cinemax, Comedy Central, The CW, DC Universe, Disney+, Epix, Fox, Freeform, FX, FXX, HBO, History, Hulu, IFC, Lifetime, Nat Geo, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Showtime, Spectrum, Starz, SundanceTV, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, TV Land, USA

Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul Photo: Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Better Call Saul: Renewed for sixth and final season

Dispatches From Elsewhere: Pending

Fear the Walking Dead: Renewed for Season 6

NOS4A2: Canceled after two seasons

McMafia: Renewed for Season 2

Soulmates: Renewed for Season 2

The Terror: Pending

The Walking Dead: Renewed for Season 11

Jump to: ABC, Amazon, AMC, Apple TV+, BBC America, BET, Bravo, CBS, CBS All Access, Cinemax, Comedy Central, The CW, DC Universe, Disney+, Epix, Fox, Freeform, FX, FXX, HBO, History, Hulu, IFC, Lifetime, Nat Geo, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Showtime, Spectrum, Starz, SundanceTV, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, TV Land, USA

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show Photo: Apple

Amazing Stories: Pending

Defending Jacob: Limited series, no Season 2 coming

Dickinson: Renewed for Season 3

For All Mankind: Renewed for Season 2

Home Before Dark: Renewed for Season 2

Little America: Renewed for Season 2

The Morning Show: Renewed for Season 2

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet: Renewed for Season 2

See: Renewed for Season 2

Servant: Renewed for Season 2

Ted Lasso: Renewed for Season 3

Truth Be Told: Renewed for Season 2

Jump to: ABC, Amazon, AMC, Apple TV+, BBC America, BET, Bravo, CBS, CBS All Access, Cinemax, Comedy Central, The CW, DC Universe, Disney+, Epix, Fox, Freeform, FX, FXX, HBO, History, Hulu, IFC, Lifetime, Nat Geo, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Showtime, Spectrum, Starz, SundanceTV, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, TV Land, USA

Jodie Whittaker, Doctor Who Photo: James Pardon, Copyright: BBC Studios. Photographer: James Pardon

Killing Eve: Renewed for 4

Doctor Who: Pending

Jump to: ABC, Amazon, AMC, Apple TV+, BBC America, BET, Bravo, CBS, CBS All Access, Cinemax, Comedy Central, The CW, DC Universe, Disney+, Epix, Fox, Freeform, FX, FXX, HBO, History, Hulu, IFC, Lifetime, Nat Geo, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Showtime, Spectrum, Starz, SundanceTV, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, TV Land, USA

Gabrielle Dennis, American Soul Photo: Jace Downs/BET

American Soul: Renewed for Season 2

Bigger: Renewed for Season 2

Boomerang: Renewed for Season 2

First Wives Club: Renewed for Season 2

Games People Play: Currently airing Season 2

The Oval: Currently airing Season 1

Sistas: Currently airing Season 1

Twenties: Renewed for Season 2

Jump to: ABC, Amazon, AMC, Apple TV+, BBC America, BET, Bravo, CBS, CBS All Access, Cinemax, Comedy Central, The CW, DC Universe, Disney+, Epix, Fox, Freeform, FX, FXX, HBO, History, Hulu, IFC, Lifetime, Nat Geo, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Showtime, Spectrum, Starz, SundanceTV, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, TV Land, USA

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Scheana Marie, Vanderpump Rules Photo: Nicole Weingart/Bravo

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Currently airing Season 12

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Currently airing Season 10

The Real Housewives of Dallas: Pending

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Pending

The Real Housewives of New York City: Currently airing Season 12

The Real Housewives of Orange County: Pending

The Real Housewives of Potomac: Renewed for Season 5

Shahs of Sunset: Currently airing Season 7

Top Chef: Currently airing Season 17

Vanderpump Rules: Currently airing Season 8

Jump to: ABC, Amazon, AMC, Apple TV+, BBC America, BET, Bravo, CBS, CBS All Access, Cinemax, Comedy Central, The CW, DC Universe, Disney+, Epix, Fox, Freeform, FX, FXX, HBO, History, Hulu, IFC, Lifetime, Nat Geo, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Showtime, Spectrum, Starz, SundanceTV, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, TV Land, USA

Katja Herbers and Mike Colter, Evil Photo: Jeff Neumann, CBS

All Rise: Renewed for Season 2

The Amazing Race: Renewed for Season 32

Big Brother: Renewed for Season 23

Blood & Treasure: Renewed for Season 2

Blue Bloods: Renewed for Season 11

Bob Hearts Abishola: Renewed for Season 2

Bull: Renewed for Season 5

Evil: Renewed for Season 2

FBI: Renewed for Season 3

FBI: Most Wanted: Renewed for Season 2

Love Island: Renewed for Season 2

MacGyver: Renewed for Season 5

Magnum P.I.: Renewed for Season 3

Mom: Renewed through Season 8

NCIS: Renewed for Season 18

NCIS: Los Angeles: Renewed for Season 12

NCIS: New Orleans: Renewed for Season 8

The Neighborhood: Renewed for Season 3

Survivor: Renewed for Season 40

S.W.A.T.: Renewed for Season 4

SEAL Team: Renewed for Season 4

Tommy: Canceled after one season

Tough as Nails: Renewed for Season 2

Undercover Boss: Renewed for Season 10

The Unicorn: Renewed for Season 2

Young Sheldon: Renewed through Season 4

Jump to: ABC, Amazon, AMC, Apple TV+, BBC America, BET, Bravo, CBS, CBS All Access, Cinemax, Comedy Central, The CW, DC Universe, Disney+, Epix, Fox, Freeform, FX, FXX, HBO, History, Hulu, IFC, Lifetime, Nat Geo, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Showtime, Spectrum, Starz, SundanceTV, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, TV Land, USA

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight Photo: Patrick Harbron/CBS

The Good Fight: Renewed for Season 5

No Activity: Renewed for Season 4

Star Trek: Discovery: Renewed for Season 4

Star Trek: Picard: Renewed for Season 2

Tell Me a Story: Canceled after two seasons

Tooning Out the News: Currently airing Season 1

The Twilight Zone: Pending

Why Women Kill: Renewed for Season 2

Jump to: ABC, Amazon, AMC, Apple TV+, BBC America, BET, Bravo, CBS, CBS All Access, Cinemax, Comedy Central, The CW, DC Universe, Disney+, Epix, Fox, Freeform, FX, FXX, HBO, History, Hulu, IFC, Lifetime, Nat Geo, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Showtime, Spectrum, Starz, SundanceTV, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, TV Land, USA

Warren Brown and Daniel MacPherson, Strike Back Photo: David Bloomer/CINEMAX

C.B. Strike: Renewed for Season 2

Jett: Pending

Warrior: Renewed for Season 2

Jump to: ABC, Amazon, AMC, Apple TV+, BBC America, BET, Bravo, CBS, CBS All Access, Cinemax, Comedy Central, The CW, DC Universe, Disney+, Epix, Fox, Freeform, FX, FXX, HBO, History, Hulu, IFC, Lifetime, Nat Geo, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Showtime, Spectrum, Starz, SundanceTV, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, TV Land, USA

Heléne Yorke and Drew Tarver, The Other Two Photo: Comedy Central

Alternatino with Arturo Castro: Canceled after one season

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens: Renewed for Season 2

Corporate: Ended after three seasons

Crank Yankers: Renewed for Season 6

The Daily Show: Renewed through 2022

Drunk History: Canceled after six seasons

Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik: Renewed for Season 2

The Jim Jefferies Show: Airing Season 3

The Other Two: Renewed for Season 2

South Park: Renewed through Season 26

South Side: Renewed for Season 2

Tosh.0: Canceled after 12 seasons

Jump to: ABC, Amazon, AMC, Apple TV+, BBC America, BET, Bravo, CBS, CBS All Access, Cinemax, Comedy Central, The CW, DC Universe, Disney+, Epix, Fox, Freeform, FX, FXX, HBO, History, Hulu, IFC, Lifetime, Nat Geo, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Showtime, Spectrum, Starz, SundanceTV, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, TV Land, USA

Grant Gustin, The Flash Photo: Sergei Bachlakov, Sergei Bachlakov/The CW

All American: Renewed for Season 3

Batwoman: Renewed for Season 2

Black Lightning: Ending after fourth season

Burden of Truth: Renewed for Season 3

Charmed: Renewed for Season 3

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Renewed for Season 6

Dynasty: Renewed for Season 4

The Flash: Renewed for Season 7

In the Dark: Renewed for Season 3

Katy Keene: Canceled after one season

Legacies: Renewed for Season 3

Nancy Drew: Renewed for Season 2

The Outpost: Renewed for Season 4

Pandora: Renewed for Season 2

Riverdale: Renewed for Season 5

Roswell, New Mexico: Renewed for Season 3

Supergirl: Renewed for sixth and final season

Jump to: ABC, Amazon, AMC, Apple TV+, BBC America, BET, Bravo, CBS, CBS All Access, Cinemax, Comedy Central, The CW, DC Universe, Disney+, Epix, Fox, Freeform, FX, FXX, HBO, History, Hulu, IFC, Lifetime, Nat Geo, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Showtime, Spectrum, Starz, SundanceTV, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, TV Land, USA

Harley Quinn Photo: WB Studios/Warner Bros.

Doom Patrol: Renewed for Season 2

Harley Quinn: Pending

Titans: Renewed for Season 3

Young Justice: Outsiders: Renewed for Season 4

Jump to: ABC, Amazon, AMC, Apple TV+, BBC America, BET, Bravo, CBS, CBS All Access, Cinemax, Comedy Central, The CW, DC Universe, Disney+, Epix, Fox, Freeform, FX, FXX, HBO, History, Hulu, IFC, Lifetime, Nat Geo, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Showtime, Spectrum, Starz, SundanceTV, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, TV Land, USA

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Photo: Dinsey+

Encore!: Pending

Forky Asks a Question: Pending

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Renewed for Season 2

The Mandalorian: Renewed for Season 2, Season 3 reportedly in the works

The World According to Jeff Goldblum: Renewed for Season 2

Jump to: ABC, Amazon, AMC, Apple TV+, BBC America, BET, Bravo, CBS, CBS All Access, Cinemax, Comedy Central, The CW, DC Universe, Disney+, Epix, Fox, Freeform, FX, FXX, HBO, History, Hulu, IFC, Lifetime, Nat Geo, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Showtime, Spectrum, Starz, SundanceTV, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, TV Land, USA

Belgravia Photo: Epix

Belgravia: Pending

Deep State: Pending

Get Shorty: Pending

Godfather of Harlem: Renewed for Season 2

Pennyworth: Renewed for Season 2

War of the Worlds: Renewed for Season 2

Jump to: ABC, Amazon, AMC, Apple TV+, BBC America, BET, Bravo, CBS, CBS All Access, Cinemax, Comedy Central, The CW, DC Universe, Disney+, Epix, Fox, Freeform, FX, FXX, HBO, History, Hulu, IFC, Lifetime, Nat Geo, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Showtime, Spectrum, Starz, SundanceTV, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, TV Land, USA

Kenneth Choi, Ryan Guzman, Peter Krause, and Aisha Hinds, 9-1-1 Photo: Jack Zeman / FOX

9-1-1: Renewed for Season 4

9-1-1: Lone Star: Renewed for Season 2

Beat Shazam: Renewed for Season 4

Bless the Harts: Renewed for Season 2

Bob’s Burgers: Renewed through Season 13

Deputy: Canceled after one season

Duncanville: Renewed for Season 2

Family Guy: Renewed through Season 20

Filthy Rich: Canceled after one season

The Great North: Renewed for Season 2

Hell’s Kitchen: Renewed through Season 20

LA’s Finest: See Spectrum listings

Last Man Standing: Renewed for Season 9, which will be its last

The Masked Singer: Renewed for Season 4

MasterChef: Pending

MasterChef Junior: Renewed for Season 8

Mental Samurai: Renewed for Season 2

The Moodys: Renewed for Season 2

Next: Canceled after one season

Outmatched: Canceled after one season

Prodigal Son: Renewed for Season 2

The Resident: Renewed for Season 4

The Simpsons: Renewed through Season 32

So You Think You Can Dance: Renewed for Season 17

Jump to: ABC, Amazon, AMC, Apple TV+, BBC America, BET, Bravo, CBS, CBS All Access, Cinemax, Comedy Central, The CW, DC Universe, Disney+, Epix, Fox, Freeform, FX, FXX, HBO, History, Hulu, IFC, Lifetime, Nat Geo, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Showtime, Spectrum, Starz, SundanceTV, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, TV Land, USA

Maia Mitchell, Good Trouble Photo: Richard Cartwright, Freeform

The Bold Type: Pending

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay: Renewed for Season 2

Good Trouble: Renewed for Season 3

grown-ish: Renewed for Season 4

Motherland: Fort Salem: Renewed for Season 2

Siren: Canceled after three seasons

Jump to: ABC, Amazon, AMC, Apple TV+, BBC America, BET, Bravo, CBS, CBS All Access, Cinemax, Comedy Central, The CW, DC Universe, Disney+, Epix, Fox, Freeform, FX, FXX, HBO, History, Hulu, IFC, Lifetime, Nat Geo, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Showtime, Spectrum, Starz, SundanceTV, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, TV Land, USA

Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows Photo: Russ Martin/FX

American Crime Story: Renewed for Season 3

American Horror Story: Renewed through Season 13

Atlanta: Renewed through Season 4

Better Things: Renewed for Season 5

Breeders: Renewed for Season 2

Cake: Renewed for Season 3

Fargo: Renewed for Season 4

Mayans M.C.: Renewed for Season 3

Mr. Inbetween: Renewed for Season 3

Pose: Renewed for Season 3

Snowfall: Renewed for Season 4

Taboo: Renewed for Season 2

What We Do in the Shadows: Renewed for Season 3

The Weekly: Renewed for Season 2

Jump to: ABC, Amazon, AMC, Apple TV+, BBC America, BET, Bravo, CBS, CBS All Access, Cinemax, Comedy Central, The CW, DC Universe, Disney+, Epix, Fox, Freeform, FX, FXX, HBO, History, Hulu, IFC, Lifetime, Nat Geo, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Showtime, Spectrum, Starz, SundanceTV, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, TV Land, USA

Dave Burd, Dave Photo: Ray Mickshaw/FX

Archer: Renewed for Season 12

Dave: Renewed for Season 2

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Renewed through Season 15

Jump to: ABC, Amazon, AMC, Apple TV+, BBC America, BET, Bravo, CBS, CBS All Access, Cinemax, Comedy Central, The CW, DC Universe, Disney+, Epix, Fox, Freeform, FX, FXX, HBO, History, Hulu, IFC, Lifetime, Nat Geo, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Showtime, Spectrum, Starz, SundanceTV, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, TV Land, USA

Jeremy Strong, Succession Photo: Zach Dilgard/HBO

A Black Lady Sketch Show: Renewed for Season 2

Avenue 5: Renewed for Season 2

Barry: Renewed for Season 3

Betty: Renewed for Season 2

Curb Your Enthusiasm: Renewed for Season 11

Euphoria: Renewed for Season 2

Gentleman Jack: Renewed for Season 2

High Maintenance: Renewed for Season 4

His Dark Materials: Renewed for Season 2

In Treatment: Revived for Season 4

Insecure: Renewed for Season 5

Last Week Tonight: Renewed for Seasons 8, 9, and 10

Los Espookys: Renewed for Season 2

Love Life (HBO Max): Renewed for Season 2

Lovecraft Country: Pending

My Brilliant Friend: Renewed for Season 3

The Outsider: Canceled after one season

Perry Mason: Renewed for Season 2

Random Acts of Flyness: Renewed for Season 2

Real Time with Bill Maher: Renewed through 2022

The Righteous Gemstones: Renewed for Season 2

Room 104: Ended after four seasons

Run: Canceled after one season

Succession: Renewed for Season 3

The Vow: Renewed for Season 2

We’re Here: Renewed for Season 2

Westworld: Renewed for Season 4

Jump to: ABC, Amazon, AMC, Apple TV+, BBC America, BET, Bravo, CBS, CBS All Access, Cinemax, Comedy Central, The CW, DC Universe, Disney+, Epix, Fox, Freeform, FX, FXX, HBO, History, Hulu, IFC, Lifetime, Nat Geo, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Showtime, Spectrum, Starz, SundanceTV, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, TV Land, USA

Alex Høgh, Vikings Photo: Jonathan Hession/History

Vikings: Renewed for sixth and final season

Jump to: ABC, Amazon, AMC, Apple TV+, BBC America, BET, Bravo, CBS, CBS All Access, Cinemax, Comedy Central, The CW, DC Universe, Disney+, Epix, Fox, Freeform, FX, FXX, HBO, History, Hulu, IFC, Lifetime, Nat Geo, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Showtime, Spectrum, Starz, SundanceTV, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, TV Land, USA

Aidy Bryant, Shrill Photo: Hulu

The Bisexual: Pending

Castle Rock: Canceled after two seasons

Crossing Swords: Renewed for Season 2

Dollface: Renewed for Season 2

The Great: Renewed for Season 2

The Handmaid’s Tale: Renewed for Season 4

Harlots: Canceled after three seasons

High Fidelity: Canceled after one season

Holly Hobbie: Renewed for Season 2

Light as a Feather: Pending

Love, Victor: Renewed for Season 2

PEN15: Renewed for Season 2

Ramy: Renewed for Season 3

Reprisal: Canceled after one season

Shrill: Renewed for Season 3

Solar Opposites: Renewed for Season 3

Taste the Nation: Renewed for Season 2

Woke: Renewed for Season 2

Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Renewed for Season 2

Jump to: ABC, Amazon, AMC, Apple TV+, BBC America, BET, Bravo, CBS, CBS All Access, Cinemax, Comedy Central, The CW, DC Universe, Disney+, Epix, Fox, Freeform, FX, FXX, HBO, History, Hulu, IFC, Lifetime, Nat Geo, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Showtime, Spectrum, Starz, SundanceTV, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, TV Land, USA

Natasha Lyonne and Fred Armisen, Documentary Now! Photo: Rhys Thomas/IFC

Baroness Von Sketch Show: Renewed for Season 5

Documentary Now!: Renewed for Season 4

Sherman’s Showcase: Renewed for Season 2

Jump to: ABC, Amazon, AMC, Apple TV+, BBC America, BET, Bravo, CBS, CBS All Access, Cinemax, Comedy Central, The CW, DC Universe, Disney+, Epix, Fox, Freeform, FX, FXX, HBO, History, Hulu, IFC, Lifetime, Nat Geo, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Showtime, Spectrum, Starz, SundanceTV, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, TV Land, USA

Georgia Flood, American Princess Photo: Elizabeth Lippman

American Princess: Canceled after one season

Jump to: ABC, Amazon, AMC, Apple TV+, BBC America, BET, Bravo, CBS, CBS All Access, Cinemax, Comedy Central, The CW, DC Universe, Disney+, Epix, Fox, Freeform, FX, FXX, HBO, History, Hulu, IFC, Lifetime, Nat Geo, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Showtime, Spectrum, Starz, SundanceTV, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, TV Land, USA

Cosmos Photo: ​Cosmos Studios/NatGeo

Brain Games: Pending

Cosmos: Currently airing Season 3

Life Below Zero: Airing Season 14

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: Pending

Wicked Tuna: Currently airing Season 9

Jump to: ABC, Amazon, AMC, Apple TV+, BBC America, BET, Bravo, CBS, CBS All Access, Cinemax, Comedy Central, The CW, DC Universe, Disney+, Epix, Fox, Freeform, FX, FXX, HBO, History, Hulu, IFC, Lifetime, Nat Geo, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Showtime, Spectrum, Starz, SundanceTV, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, TV Land, USA

Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us Photo: NBC, Ron Batzdorff/NBC

America’s Got Talent: The Champions: Renewed for Season 2

American Ninja Warrior: Renewed for Season 9

The Blacklist: Renewed for Season 8

Blindspot: Ending after Season 5

Bluff City Law: Canceled after one season

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Renewed for Season 8

Chicago Fire: Renewed through Season 11

Chicago Med: Renewed through Season 8

Chicago P.D.: Renewed through Season 10

Council of Dads: Canceled after one season

Days of Our Lives: Renewed for Season 56

Good Girls: Renewed for Season 4

Indebted: Canceled after one season

Law & Order: SVU: Renewed through Season 24

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector: Canceled after one season

A Little Late With Lilly Singh: Renewed for Season 2

Manifest: Renewed for Season 3

New Amsterdam: Renewed through Season 5

Perfect Harmony: Canceled after one season

Saturday Night Live: Pending

Songland: Currently airing Season 2

Superstore: Renewed for Season 6

Sunnyside: Canceled after one season

This Is Us: Renewed through Season 6

The Voice: Renewed for Season 19

The Wall: Renewed for Season 4

World of Dance: Renewed for Season 4

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Renewed for Season 2

Jump to: ABC, Amazon, AMC, Apple TV+, BBC America, BET, Bravo, CBS, CBS All Access, Cinemax, Comedy Central, The CW, DC Universe, Disney+, Epix, Fox, Freeform, FX, FXX, HBO, History, Hulu, IFC, Lifetime, Nat Geo, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Showtime, Spectrum, Starz, SundanceTV, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, TV Land, USA

Justin Prentice, 13 Reasons Why Photo: David Moir/Netflix

#blackAF: Renewed for Season 2

3%: Renewed for a fourth and final season

13 Reasons Why: Ended after four seasons

1983: Pending

Alexa and Katie: Renewed for Season 3

After Life: Renewed for Season 3

Aggretsuko: Renewed for Season 3

Altered Carbon: Canceled after two seasons

Another Life: Renewed for Season 2

Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show: Canceled after one season

Atypical: Renewed for fourth and final season

Away: Canceled after one season

Baby: Pending

Baby-Sitters Club: Renewed for Season 2

Barbarians: Renewed for Season 2

Big Mouth: Renewed through Season 6

The Big Show Show: Canceled afer Season 2

Black Mirror: Pending

Black Summer: Renewed for Season 2

Blood & Water: Renewed for Season 2

BoJack Horseman: Ended after six seasons

Bonding: Renewed for Season 2

Cable Girls: Renewed for fifth and final season

Castlevania: Renewed for Season 3

Cheer: Pending

The Chef Show: Pending

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Ending after Part 4

The Circle: Renewed for Season 2

Cobra Kai: Renewed through Season 4 (Picked up from YouTube)

The Crown: Renewed through sixth and final season

Dark: Ended after three seasons

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance: Canceled after one season

Dating Around: Renewed for Season 2

Dead to Me: Renewed for third and final season

Dear White People: Renewed for fourth and final season

Derry Girls: Renewed for Season 3

Disenchantment: Renewed through Season 4

Elite: Renewed for Season 4

Emily in Paris: Renewed for Season 2

F Is for Family: Renewed for fifth and final season

Family Business: Renewed for Season 2

Family Reunion: Renewed for Season 2

Fuller House: Ended after five seasons

Gentefied: Renewed for Season 2

Giri/Haji: Canceled after one season

GLOW: Canceled after three seasons due to COVID after originally being renewed for fourth and final season

Grace and Frankie: Renewed for seventh and final season

Green Eggs and Ham: Renewed for Season 2

The Haunting: Renewed for Season 2

Huge in France: Pending

I Am Not Okay With This: Canceled after one season

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Renewed for Season 2

It’s Bruno: Pending

Kingdom: Renewed for Season 2

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Renewed for third and final season

The Kominsky Method: Renewed for third and final season

The Last Kingdom: Pending

Locke & Key: Renewed for Season 2

Lost in Space: Renewed for third and final season

Love, Death and Robots: Renewed for Season 2

Love Is Blind: Renewed for Season 2

Lucifer: Renewed for sixth and final season

Mindhunter: Likely done after two seasons

Money Heist: Renewed for fifth and final season

Mr. Iglesias: Renewed for Season 2

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Renewed for Season 2

Nailed It!: Pending

Narcos: Mexico: Renewed for Season 3

Never Have I Ever: Renewed for Season 2

Next in Fashion: Canceled after one season

On My Block: Pending

Orange Is the New Black: Ended after seven seasons

The Order: Renewed for Season 2

Outer Banks: Renewed for Season 2

Ozark: Renewed for fourth and final season

Paradise P.D.: Renewed for Season 2

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Canceled after six seasons

The Politician: Renewed for Season 2

Queer Eye: Renewed for Season 5

The Rain: Renewed for third and final season

Raising Dion: Renewed for Season 2

The Ranch: Ended after four seasons

Russian Doll: Renewed for Season 2

Sex Education: Renewed for Season 3

The Society: Canceled after one season despite earlier Season 2 renewal

Somebody Feed Phil: Renewed for Season 3

Space Force: Renewed for Season 2

Special: Renewed for Season 2

Stranger Things: Renewed for Season 4

Sweet Magnolias: Renewed for Season 2

Teenage Bounty Hunters: Canceled after one season

Too Hot to Handle: Pending

The Toys That Made Us: Renewed for Season 3

Trinkets: Renewed for second and final season

The Umbrella Academy: Renewed for Season 3

Virgin River: Renewed for Season 2

Warrior Nun: Renewed for Season 2

White Lines: Pending

The Witcher: Renewed for Season 2

You: Renewed for Season 3

Jump to: ABC, Amazon, AMC, Apple TV+, BBC America, BET, Bravo, CBS, CBS All Access, Cinemax, Comedy Central, The CW, DC Universe, Disney+, Epix, Fox, Freeform, FX, FXX, HBO, History, Hulu, IFC, Lifetime, Nat Geo, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Showtime, Spectrum, Starz, SundanceTV, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, TV Land, USA

Akili McDowell and Phylicia Rashad, David Makes Man Photo: Rod Millington / Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Cherish the Day: Renewed for Season 2

David Makes Man: Renewed for Season 2

Greenleaf: Ending with Season 5

The Haves and the Have Nots: Renewed for Season 7

If Loving You Is Wrong: Ending with Season 5

Queen Sugar: Renewed for Season 5

Ready to Love: Renewed for Season 2

Jump to: ABC, Amazon, AMC, Apple TV+, BBC America, BET, Bravo, CBS, CBS All Access, Cinemax, Comedy Central, The CW, DC Universe, Disney+, Epix, Fox, Freeform, FX, FXX, HBO, History, Hulu, IFC, Lifetime, Nat Geo, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Showtime, Spectrum, Starz, SundanceTV, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, TV Land, USA

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone Photo: Kevin Lynch

68 Whiskey: Canceled after one season

Bar Rescue: Renewed for Season 7

Lip Sync Battle: Pending

Ink Master: Renewed for Season 13

Yellowstone: Renewed through Season 4

Jump to: ABC, Amazon, AMC, Apple TV+, BBC America, BET, Bravo, CBS, CBS All Access, Cinemax, Comedy Central, The CW, DC Universe, Disney+, Epix, Fox, Freeform, FX, FXX, HBO, History, Hulu, IFC, Lifetime, Nat Geo, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Showtime, Spectrum, Starz, SundanceTV, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, TV Land, USA

Justina Machado, Isabella Gomez, Rita Moreno, and Marcel Ruiz, One Day at a Time Photo: Adam Rose/Netflix

Flack: Canceled before Season 2 aired, picked up by Amazon

One Day at a Time: Canceled after four seasons

Jump to: ABC, Amazon, AMC, Apple TV+, BBC America, BET, Bravo, CBS, CBS All Access, Cinemax, Comedy Central, The CW, DC Universe, Disney+, Epix, Fox, Freeform, FX, FXX, HBO, History, Hulu, IFC, Lifetime, Nat Geo, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Showtime, Spectrum, Starz, SundanceTV, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, TV Land, USA

David Costabile and Damian Lewis, Billions Photo: Jeff Neumann, Jeff Neumann/SHOWTIME

Back to Life: Renewed for Season 2

Billions: Renewed for Season 6

Black Monday: Renewed for Season 3

The Chi: Renewed for Season 4

City on a Hill: Renewed for Season 2

Couples Therapy: Renewed for Season 2

Desus & Mero: Renewed for Season 3

Kidding: Canceled after two seasons

The L Word: Generation Q: Renewed for Season 2

On Becoming a God in Central Florida: Canceled after one season due to COVID after originally being renewed for Season 2

Our Cartoon President: Pending

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels: Canceled after Season 1

Ray Donovan: Canceled after seven seasons

Shameless: Renewed for 11th and final season

Jump to: ABC, Amazon, AMC, Apple TV+, BBC America, BET, Bravo, CBS, CBS All Access, Cinemax, Comedy Central, The CW, DC Universe, Disney+, Epix, Fox, Freeform, FX, FXX, HBO, History, Hulu, IFC, Lifetime, Nat Geo, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Showtime, Spectrum, Starz, SundanceTV, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, TV Land, USA

Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba, LA’s Finest Photo: Erica Parise, Erica Parise/Sony Pictures Television/Spectrum Originals

LA’s Finest: Canceled after Season 2

Temple: Pending

Jump to: ABC, Amazon, AMC, Apple TV+, BBC America, BET, Bravo, CBS, CBS All Access, Cinemax, Comedy Central, The CW, DC Universe, Disney+, Epix, Fox, Freeform, FX, FXX, HBO, History, Hulu, IFC, Lifetime, Nat Geo, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Showtime, Spectrum, Starz, SundanceTV, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, TV Land, USA

Sophie Skelton, Caitriona Balfe, and Sam Heughan, Outlander Photo: Robert Wilson, Starz

American Gods: Renewed for Season 3

The Girlfriend Experience: Renewed for Season 3

Hightown: Renewed for Season 2

Outlander: Renewed for Season 6

P-Valley: Renewed for Season 2

Power Book II: Ghost: Renewed for Season 2

The Spanish Princess: Ending after final eight episodes (limited series)

Step Up: Renewed for Season 2 at Starz after cancellation on YouTube

Vida: Ended after three seasons

Jump to: ABC, Amazon, AMC, Apple TV+, BBC America, BET, Bravo, CBS, CBS All Access, Cinemax, Comedy Central, The CW, DC Universe, Disney+, Epix, Fox, Freeform, FX, FXX, HBO, History, Hulu, IFC, Lifetime, Nat Geo, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Showtime, Spectrum, Starz, SundanceTV, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, TV Land, USA

Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode, A Discovery of Witches

A Discovery of Witches: Renewed for Season 2

Deutschland 83: Renewed for Season 3 (Deutschland 89)

Liar: Renewed for Season 2

The Split: Renewed for Season 2

This Close: Pending

Jump to: ABC, Amazon, AMC, Apple TV+, BBC America, BET, Bravo, CBS, CBS All Access, Cinemax, Comedy Central, The CW, DC Universe, Disney+, Epix, Fox, Freeform, FX, FXX, HBO, History, Hulu, IFC, Lifetime, Nat Geo, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Showtime, Spectrum, Starz, SundanceTV, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, TV Land, USA

Melanie Scrofano and Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Wynonna Earp Photo: Michelle Faye/Wynonna Earp Productions, Inc./Syfy

Alien News Desk: Pending

Van Helsing: Renewed for fifth and final season

Wynonna Earp: Renewed for Season 4

Vagrant Queen: Canceled after one season

Jump to: ABC, Amazon, AMC, Apple TV+, BBC America, BET, Bravo, CBS, CBS All Access, Cinemax, Comedy Central, The CW, DC Universe, Disney+, Epix, Fox, Freeform, FX, FXX, HBO, History, Hulu, IFC, Lifetime, Nat Geo, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Showtime, Spectrum, Starz, SundanceTV, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, TV Land, USA

Samantha Bee, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images for TBS

American Dad!: Renewed through Season 19

Conan: Renewed through 2022

Final Space: Renewed for Season 3

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee: Currently airing Season 5

The Last O.G.: Renewed for Season 4

Miracle Workers: Renewed for Season 3

The Misery Index: Renewed for Season 2

Jump to: ABC, Amazon, AMC, Apple TV+, BBC America, BET, Bravo, CBS, CBS All Access, Cinemax, Comedy Central, The CW, DC Universe, Disney+, Epix, Fox, Freeform, FX, FXX, HBO, History, Hulu, IFC, Lifetime, Nat Geo, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Showtime, Spectrum, Starz, SundanceTV, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, TV Land, USA

Snowpiercer Photo: TBS

The Alienist: Renewed for Season 2 (Angel of Darkness)

Animal Kingdom: Renewed for Season 5

Claws: Renewed for fourth and final season

Snowpiercer: Renewed for Season 2

Jump to: ABC, Amazon, AMC, Apple TV+, BBC America, BET, Bravo, CBS, CBS All Access, Cinemax, Comedy Central, The CW, DC Universe, Disney+, Epix, Fox, Freeform, FX, FXX, HBO, History, Hulu, IFC, Lifetime, Nat Geo, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Showtime, Spectrum, Starz, SundanceTV, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, TV Land, USA

Amy Sedaris, At Home with Amy Sedaris Photo: truTV

Adam Ruins Everything: Pending

At Home with Amy Sedaris: Renewed for Season 3

Bobcat Goldwaith’s Misfits & Monsters: Pending

The Carbonaro Effect: Currently airing Season 5

Impractical Jokers: Renewed for Season 9

I’m Sorry: Canceled after two seasons

It’s Personal with Amy Hoggart: Pending

Jon Glaser Loves Gear: Pending

Tacoma FD: Renewed for Season 3

Jump to: ABC, Amazon, AMC, Apple TV+, BBC America, BET, Bravo, CBS, CBS All Access, Cinemax, Comedy Central, The CW, DC Universe, Disney+, Epix, Fox, Freeform, FX, FXX, HBO, History, Hulu, IFC, Lifetime, Nat Geo, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Showtime, Spectrum, Starz, SundanceTV, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, TV Land, USA

Sutton Foster and Peter Hermann, Younger Photo: Zach Dilgard/TVLand

Younger: Renewed for Season 7

Jump to: ABC, Amazon, AMC, Apple TV+, BBC America, BET, Bravo, CBS, CBS All Access, Cinemax, Comedy Central, The CW, DC Universe, Disney+, Epix, Fox, Freeform, FX, FXX, HBO, History, Hulu, IFC, Lifetime, Nat Geo, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Showtime, Spectrum, Starz, SundanceTV, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, TV Land, USA

Paola Nunez, The Purge Photo: Alfonso Bresciani/USA Network

Briarpatch: Canceled after one season

Miz & Mrs: Renewed for Season 2

The Purge: Canceled after two seasons

Queen of the South: Renewed for Season 5

The Sinner: Renewed for Season 4

Temptation Island: Renewed for Season 2

Treadstone: Canceled after one season

Jump to: ABC, Amazon, AMC, Apple TV+, BBC America, BET, Bravo, CBS, CBS All Access, Cinemax, Comedy Central, The CW, DC Universe, Disney+, Epix, Fox, Freeform, FX, FXX, HBO, History, Hulu, IFC, Lifetime, Nat Geo, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Showtime, Spectrum, Starz, SundanceTV, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, TV Land, USA