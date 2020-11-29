Your Monday Briefing

In the spring, the northern Italian province of Bergamo became one of the deadliest killing fields for the coronavirus in the Western world. Amid inconceivable suffering and to a soundtrack of ambulance sirens, emergency medical workers peeled parents away from children, husbands from wives, grandparents from their families.

The question of how such a tragedy could unfold in a wealthy, well-educated province of just more than a million, with top-level hospitals, has remained an uneasy mystery, a blood stain that the Italian government prefers to avoid as it points with pride to Italy’s success in flattening the first wave of infections.

A Times investigation found that faulty guidance and bureaucratic delays in shutting down the region rendered the toll far worse than it had to be.