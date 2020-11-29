JD Digits, JD.com's big data unit, unveils its plans to build an AI-powered smart city "operating system,quot; for China's smart city project in Xiongan, China (Masha Borak/South China Morning Post)

Masha Borak / South China Morning Post:

JD Digits, JD.com's big data unit, unveils its plans to build an AI-powered smart city "operating system," for China's smart city project in Xiongan, China  —  JD Digits, the e-commerce giant's big data arm, is building up a smart city operating system that uses artificial intelligence

