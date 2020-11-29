Jaguars fire GM Dave Caldwell after loss to Browns

Caldwell was hired as Jacksonville’s GM in January 2013 after spending time with the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts. He was with teams that went to the postseason in 13 of his first 17 NFL campaigns, and the Jaguars were hoping he could lead the team to victory, but there was only more frustration in Jacksonville.

During his tenure, the Jags made the playoffs just once — in 2017 when they made it to the AFC Championship Game and lost to the New England Patriots.

While he did draft six Pro Bowl players with the Jaguars, Caldwell also lost a number of players via trade or free agency, including Jalen Ramsey, A.J. Bouye and Calais Campbell.

Caldwell’s firing might finally mean that the organization is ready to turn things around and truly rebuild following the departures of many talented players.

Pelissero also reports that Trent Baalke has been named the Jaguars’ interim general manager and that head coach Doug Marrone’s job is safe.