Guggenheim Partners prepares to dip investment fund’s toes into Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

Guggenheim Partners prepares to dip investment fund’s toes into Bitcoin
An SEC filing on Friday indicates that the next Wall Street institution to take a public position in may also be among the largest yet: the $275 billion financial services firm Guggenheim Partners.
The Guggenheim filing allows the Macro Opportunities fund to purchase GBTC, a publicly-traded Bitcoin investment vehicle from Grayscale, at an indeterminate point in the future.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.