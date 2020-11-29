Guggenheim Partners prepares to dip investment fund’s toes into Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
15

Guggenheim Partners prepares to dip investment fund’s toes into Bitcoin

An SEC filing on Friday indicates that the next Wall Street institution to take a public position in may also be among the largest yet: the $275 billion financial services firm Guggenheim Partners.

The Guggenheim filing allows the Macro Opportunities fund to purchase GBTC, a publicly-traded Bitcoin investment vehicle from Grayscale, at an indeterminate point in the future.