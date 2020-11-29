Grab a Tineco cordless stick vacuum for as low as $150 for Cyber Monday

Hey not every deal is going to last until Cyber Monday even if it’s part of a Cyber Monday sale. Right now Amazon has two Tineco vacuum cleaners down to super low prices that will expire in just a few hours. Grab one while you can because there’s no guarantee we’ll see these deals again. Already one of the selections that was originally available has since sold out.

The Tineco A10 Hero+ cordless stick vacuum is down to $149.99 on Amazon. This vacuum sells as high as $200 and more regularly goes for around $180. Today’s drop matches the lowest we’ve ever seen, and it’s a deal that never lasts for more than a day or so.

The Tineco Pure ONE S12 vacuum cleaner is actually a smart vacuum and has a ton of features. Today, and for only a couple more hours, it’s down to $399.99. That’s $170 off its normal non-Cyber Monday price.

The A10 Hero+ has a 25-minute battery that easily recharges. It’s powered by a 350W high-performance motor and can clean even deep carpets and things like that. It is lightweight and cordless so you can maneuver easily underneath furniture and around corners. It also comes with several attachments and can turn into a handheld vacuum for cleaning couches, car seats, stairs, and more.

The Pure ONE S12 does a lot of the same things, but it is outfitted with a Smart Sensor that can actually detect dirt and debris. It automatically adjusts its suction when you need more power. Plus it comes with a few extra attachments and a battery that can last for up to 100 minutes. It also has a much more powerful motor at 500W so it can clean even deeper.

Remember these deals expire in a few hours.