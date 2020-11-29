Global Care Capital Evaluates Opportunities in the Crypto Currency and Blockchain Sectors

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Care CapitalInc.(CSE: HLTH,FRANKFURT:L6V1) (the “Company” or “Global Care”) a global investment company which engages in early stage investment opportunities in private and public companies, is pleased to announce that it is evaluating investment opportunities in the crypto currency and blockchain sectors.

In addition to continuing to evaluate opportunities in the healthcare sector, the Company has commenced its due diligence and research procedures in search of new investment opportunities in the crypto currency and blockchain sectors to diversify and strengthen its existing portfolio. The Company’s management team and board of directors will remain the same as it pursues opportunities in these sectors.

The initiative by the company to evaluate crypto currency and blockchain investment opportunities is a reflection of its focus on innovative new markets. The company is moving forward to explore exciting new opportunities in crypto currency and blockchain and hopes to find additional investments in the near future.

Global Care Capital is a global investment company which specializes in providing early stage financing to private and public companies. The Company engages in new, early stage investment opportunities in previously underdeveloped assets and obtaining positions in early stage investment opportunities that adequately reflect the risk profile.

