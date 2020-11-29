Following Binance Uganda closure, Binance P2P makes strong inroads in Africa By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
7

Following Binance Uganda closure, Binance P2P makes strong inroads in Africa

Following the announcement of a disappointing closure of a Ugandan subsidiary in October, Binance — the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange — released a blog post yesterday indicating that another initiative, Binance P2P, is making strong inroads across the world’s second-most populous continent.

Titled “P2P Merchants: Facilitating Freedom of Money in Africa,” the post highlighted the peer-to-peer trading program’s growth in the region throughout the year — most notably stating that Binance P2P has processed a total of $280 million equivalent local African currencies since March, when the program introduced coverage for the Nigerian Naira (NGN).