England ask Proteas to bat after toss confusion in Paarl

England won the toss and decided to bowl in the second Twenty20

international against South Africa at Boland Park in Paarl on Sunday.

Match

referee Andy Pycroft initially said South Africa had won the toss and

home captain Quinton de Kock appeared to indicate that he would bat.

But after examining the coin more closely, Pycroft said England’s Eoin Morgan had called correctly.

“It’s all worked out for the best,” said Morgan of the confusion.

England

won the first match at Newlands in Cape Town by five wickets on Friday

when Morgan also chose to field. The tourists will be looking to clinch

the three-match series.

Morgan said conditions were not a factor in his decision.

“It’s

a personal preference. Conditions look really good. It’s a bigger

playing surface (than Newlands) and there’s a gusty breeze that we think

can play quite a big part. I don’t think the surface will change.”

England

named an unchanged team but South Africa made two changes. Reeza

Hendricks replaced Pite van Biljon in a switch of batsmen, while fast

bowler Anrich Nortje came in for Beuran Hendricks, who conceded 56 runs

in his four overs on Friday.

De Kock said South Africa “didn’t do anything too bad (on Friday) so we’ll keep doing what we’ve been doing”.

Teams:

Proteas

Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Reeza Hendricks, Anrich Norje Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

England

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan (captain), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid