England ask Proteas to bat after toss confusion in Paarl

Proteas batsman Quinton de Kock
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
England won the toss and decided to bowl in the second Twenty20
international against South Africa at Boland Park in Paarl on Sunday.
LIVE | Proteas v England, 2nd T20
Match
referee Andy Pycroft initially said South Africa had won the toss and
home captain Quinton de Kock appeared to indicate that he would bat.
But after examining the coin more closely, Pycroft said England’s Eoin Morgan had called correctly.
“It’s all worked out for the best,” said Morgan of the confusion.
England
won the first match at Newlands in Cape Town by five wickets on Friday
when Morgan also chose to field. The tourists will be looking to clinch
the three-match series.
Morgan said conditions were not a factor in his decision.
“It’s
a personal preference. Conditions look really good. It’s a bigger
playing surface (than Newlands) and there’s a gusty breeze that we think
can play quite a big part. I don’t think the surface will change.”
England
named an unchanged team but South Africa made two changes. Reeza
Hendricks replaced Pite van Biljon in a switch of batsmen, while fast
bowler Anrich Nortje came in for Beuran Hendricks, who conceded 56 runs
in his four overs on Friday.
De Kock said South Africa “didn’t do anything too bad (on Friday) so we’ll keep doing what we’ve been doing”.
Teams:
Proteas
Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Reeza Hendricks, Anrich Norje Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi
England
Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan (captain), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid