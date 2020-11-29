Destiny 2 breathes new light into old franchise

Six years after the original Destiny, the franchise is going next-gen with the first of a new trilogy, Destiny 2: Beyond Light.

Hundreds of thousands of gamers are still taking aim online every day playing the first-person looter shooter MMO.

sat down with two of the developers, Bungie Staff Designer Chris Proctor and Producer Katherine Walker, to talk about what’s next and the fan’s reaction to Destiny 2: Beyond Light.

“I don’t think we could’ve expected it,” said Walker.

“It’s been really awesome to see people in the community really latching on, and to being really excited to bring these characters into the story.”

The next-generation expansion will boost the graphics on consoles to 4K resolutions at 60 frames per second.

If you have the screen to do it, you can push that to 120 frames per second in online PvP (Crucible) matches, by scaling resolutions back to 1080p.

Katherine Walker, who has worked on the franchise for more than five years, says the best way to keep gamers playing, is to up the challenge.

“A lot of it is like, ‘hey we know what the game is now, but these are the things we’d love to change or approach in a different way,'” said Ms Walker.

“We’re always thinking what’s a brand new system we can put in or what’s a new mechanic we can employ to make it [Destiny 2] even more difficult.”

Destiny is designed to be replayable, players taking part in dozens, often hundreds of raids, to get legendary gear to show off online.

“The thing that makes raids super replayable is, at heart, the approach comes from a lot of different people,” she said.

“At the beginning of making a raid we gather almost too many people into a room and just talk to them about the cool thing we want to do.

“Having that multidisciplinary approach and all these different perspectives really helps make it a much more replayable experience for many different kinds of people.”

There are almost 100 new weapons coming with the expansion, adding to an armory already 600+ strong.

But Chris Proctor admits some gamers may lose their favourites to make room, but the weapons won’t be lost forever.

“We’re starting to put weapons into what we’re calling the Destiny Content Vault,” he said.

“We want players to explore new things that we’re putting into the game and the new types of gameplay that we’re enabling.

“(The design team) nail the themes on whatever activity grants them things, so the weapons feel like they belong perfectly.”

Destiny 2: Beyond Light launches alongside the game’s 12th online season.

“There’s so much in the future and we’re really excited to see how people get onto that,” said Mr Walker.

Ms Procter added; “We’re already hard at work on the season 13 and season 14 content, and planning even beyond that.”

The game is also cross-save compatible, meaning if you’ve been playing on PS4 you can jump across to PS5 with ease – same on Xbox.