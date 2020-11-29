Chromebook Cyber Monday deals include huge discounts on HP, Lenovo & more

Cyber Monday sales on some of the best Chromebook models are in full swing, and even more are scheduled to take place over the next few days. Availability has been extremely limited for Chromebooks lately, and any chance you can buy one is a chance you should take advantage of. Retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and others have a few great Cyber Monday Chromebook deals going live, and we’ve been tracking all of them.

Here are all of the best Chromebook Cyber Monday deals you can take advantage of, so don’t miss out.

Chromebook Cyber Monday Deals

Want a big-screen Chromebook without breaking the bank? Best Buy’s deal on the HP Chromebook 14 gives you a large screen and a decent selection of ports, as well as the wonderfully adaptable 2-in-1 touchscreen format. While that touchscreen isn’t 1080p, I’d take touchscreen over FHD because it makes using apps much easier. $269 at Best Buy The Flex 3 is back down to $179 and like the last two times this happened, it’s probably going to sell out fast. The Lenovo Chromebook includes an 11.6-inch touchscreen with an IPS panel and energy-efficient LEDs. It has 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, and a 360-degree flip-and-fold design. $179 at Best Buy HP makes bigger and beefier Chromebooks, but for a kid’s first computer, the HP Chromebook 14 is a great match. You get plenty of ports and a 14-inch touchscreen, and while the AMD A4 processor isn’t exactly new, it’ll do just fine for homework, educational games, and the occasional YouTube binge. $130 at Target Despite coming out less than two months ago, the latest Acer 11-inch Chromebook is already discounted at Costco. This is the Chromebook I’ve been working on full-time for the last month, and 64GB gives you extra room for apps and offline movies. $250 at Costco The ASUS C436 is a beautiful refinement of one of 2019’s best Chromebooks, and Cyber Monday deals bring it down to a reasonable price. $700 at Best Buy This 2-in-1 laptop will be live for $100 off on Nov. 30. It has an Intel Pentium Processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of flash storage. $299.99 at Costco Chromebooks with 4K screens are few and far between, and none are as sleek and sexy as the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook. Even $200 off, this is still an expensive Chromebook, but you get a lot of power and even more storage for that price. This deal is also available in Mercury Grey. $799 at Best Buy

We have actually been a bit surprised by the lack of Chromebook deals during Amazon’s Prime Day and other recent savings events at other retailers. Black Friday finally brought a bounce-back period for the Chromebook, but you’ll still have to be a little patient to find the one you want. Remember there are several retailers that sell Chromebooks, including Google, Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and others. We suspect that some retailers are still holding back some stock to offer some great Cyber Monday Chromebook deals on the actual Cyber Monday, November 30.

