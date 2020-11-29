Chris Brown Wins Big at 2020 Soul Train Awards

H.E.R, who led the nominations with eight, walks away with two trophy, whereas Monica secures Lady of Soul title and Brandy collects the coveted Certified honor.

Chris Brown was a four-time winner at the 2020 Soul Train Awards in Hollywood on Sunday night (November 29).

The singer was named the night’s Best R&B/Soul Male Artist while his “Go Crazy” collaboration with Young Thug nabbed Best Song, Best Collaboration, and Best Dance Performance.

H.E.R., who went into the ceremony as the leading nominee, with eight nods, picked up two – she was named Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, while her protest track “I Can’t Breathe” scored the Songwriter’s Award.

It was also a big night for former duet partners Monica and Brandy – Monica was named Lady of Soul and Brandy picked up the coveted Certified honour.

The full list of winners is: