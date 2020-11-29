Cardi B On Why “WAP” Wasn’t Considered For A GRAMMY

Cardi B had a huge hit on her hands when she released “WAP,” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, over the summer. But unlike other artists, she decided it wasn’t the right time to submit the song for GRAMMY consideration, even though it was released during the eligibility period on Aug. 7th.
The rapper explained why when she had a heart to heart with her followers on Instagram Live.
“Like I said, I never pressed for a GRAMMY, but y’all not gonna take away something that I know I worked my ass off [for], that I deserve,” she said.
“If I was pressed for a GRAMMY I would’ve submitted ‘WAP’ for this year and I didn’t submit it,” Cardi continued. “I don’t want to be submitted to award shows until I put out my album because I think my album is so good.”
Cardi added that she’s been working on her album for almost two years now and she’s extremely proud of the “emotional” songs she recorded in quarantine.
But when her masterpiece is finally released, Cardi might submit some songs for the 2022 GRAMMYS, including “WAP.”
Yes you read that right. According to the rules, a song that was released during “the previous eligibility period may be entered in certain categories — provided the track was not entered in any category the previous year and provided the album did not win a GRAMMY.”
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!