Broncos Twitter has encouraging tweet for Kendall Hinton

The Broncos’ quarterback situation made life difficult for the team’s offense on Sunday, but the Denver’s Twitter account wants to see the temporary signal-caller hold his head high.

Due to all four of the team’s quarterbacks being unable to play because of COVID-19 protocols, undrafted rookie Kendall Hinton was pressed into temporary quarterback duty against the New Orleans Saints. Hinton was originally a college quarterback before becoming a wide receiver, which is also his NFL position.

Unsurprisingly, Hinton struggled mightily. Playing on short notice against one of the NFL’s top defenses, Hinton went just 1-of-9 with his lone completion going for 13 yards. He also threw two interceptions, and the Broncos lost 31-3.

Despite all that, the team’s official Twitter account had nothing but praise for the stand-in quarterback.