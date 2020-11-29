Black Panther On Disney+ Has A Chadwick Boseman Tribute

“A special tribute to someone that was and will always be near and dear to our hearts.”
Fans and celebrities paid tribute to Boseman’s legacy on social media today — and so did The Walt Disney Company’s Executive Chairman Bob Iger, who announced that a special tribute to Boseman would be added to Black Panther on Disney+ this evening.
For those who don’t subscribe to Disney+, however, Marvel has made the tribute available for all to watch through their Twitter account.
The tribute refashions Marvel Studios’ title card with footage of Boseman in Black Panther, honoring his iconic performance in the film.
This isn’t the first time Marvel and Disney have honored an MCU icon like this: For Captain Marvel, the Marvel Studios title card paid tribute to legendary comic book writer Stan Lee after his passing in 2018.
And Marvel has yet again paid beautiful tribute to a legendary figure in their films.
