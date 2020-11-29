Australian cricket news | Mitchell Starc form vs India, Ian Chappell verdict

Mitchell Starc is a must for the pink-ball Test series opener but his form has cast doubt on his summer beyond that, former Australian captain Ian Chappell says.

Starc conceded 20 runs from his first ODI over against India during this home campaign and has been hammered early in both matches. The left-arm paceman has taken 1-65 ( overs) and 0-82 ( overs) in those games, showing little confidence.

Starc is a white-ball superstar, making his ODI struggles a concern for the Test series, given he’s usually less bankable with the red ball. Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood are rusted-on as Test selections

Mitchell Starc after being hit for six in the second ODI against India. (Getty)

“They always seem to find reasons to leave Mitchell Starc out and he’s certainly given them a few; and with his form at the moment,” Chappell told Wide World of Sports.

“But I would have thought you’d have to pick him in Adelaide because of his swing and the fact that they’ll bowl at night. It’s going to suit him.

“I’d certainly be giving him the Adelaide Test but if he continues to bowl like he has i the two one-dayers, if he bowls like that in Adelaide, well then you’ve got to think about [James] Pattinson coming into the side.

“It’s not a big headache because you’re replacing Starc with a pretty decent bowler.”

Chappell has suggested that Australia should play a second spinner – leggie Mitchell Swepson – for the fourth Test in Adelaide; which would again put Starc in the gun, should he still be in the side by the final match of the series.