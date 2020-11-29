AFL news | Sydney Swans sack Elijah Taylor over girlfriend assault

The Sydney Swans have sacked young player Elijah Taylor after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a girlfriend.

Sydney announced the move on Monday, calling the situation “deeply regrettable”.

Taylor, 19, will face sentencing this Wednesday on the charge of aggravated assault occasioning bodily harm towards former girlfriend Lekahni Pearce.

The admitted assault occurred at a Perth hotel on September 13 and Taylor, the No.36 pick in the 2019 draft, was stood down by the Swans.

Lekahni Pearce and Elijah Taylor. (Getty/Instagram)

“The situation Elijah and the club has found itself in is deeply regrettable. Elijah has made some very poor decisions which have led us to this point, and he acknowledges that,” Swans football boss Charlie Gardiner said in a club statement.

“This is certainly not a position we have arrived at lightly, however Elijah’s actions could not be reconciled.”It is obviously a sensitive situation and a legal process is still to play out, but in working with Elijah and his management, our collective view was that the right call for both Elijah and the club is to part ways. We have also consulted with the AFLPA and appreciate the support James Gallagher and his team has provided during the process.

“This has been an incredibly difficult situation for Elijah, his family, and those involved. We are keen to see Elijah receive ongoing education and support in the hope that he can mature and learn from this experience, make better decisions in the future, and take steps towards rebuilding his career.”

Taylor played just four game for Sydney, debuting in round seven this year against the Gold Coast Suns. The Swans’ decision was made in consultation with the AFL, AFLPA and Taylor’s management, Sydney’s statement said.