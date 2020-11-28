XRP Climbs 13% In Bullish Trade By .com

XRP Climbs 13% In Bullish Trade



.com – was trading at $0.62565 by 11:58 (16:58 GMT) on the .com Index on Saturday, up 13.48% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since November 23.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $28.83793B, or 5.41% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $31.58403B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.54032 to $0.64838 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 52.04%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $16.29166B or 11.27% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.4108 to $0.7788 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 80.98% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $17,726.5 on the .com Index, up 5.09% on the day.

was trading at $539.75 on the .com Index, a gain of 6.17%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $328.80346B or 61.70% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $61.44340B or 11.53% of the total cryptocurrency market value.