Will Jordan All Blacks video highlights dream debut Tri Nations

How easy is this Test rugby caper?

For 66 minutes the All Blacks ground away against Argentina and built a solid lead without ever managing to open the floodgates.

Enter Will Jordan – wearing No 23 no less – the Kiwi super-sub who you will be hearing a lot more from.

In just his second Test appearance off the bench, the 22-year-old outside back scored his first try in the 67th minute when he pounced on a loose Pumas pass and scooted half the field.

All Blacks’ touching Maradona tribute

Two minutes he was at it again, intercepting an Argentina offload and showcasing his smooth speed to put an exclamation mark on New Zealand’s 38-0 Tri Nations win.

“A couple of loose balls managed to find their way into my hands and I had the speed to get there,” Jordan said.

“Our defence was putting them under pressure all night and that forced a couple of errors that I was lucky to get on the other end of.

“Fozzie (coach Ian Foster) had a good message for me through the week, just to trust my skill-set and go out and do what I’ve been doing throughout the year.”

Jordan, a regular try-scorer for the Super Rugby champion Crusaders, is not as explosive an athlete as incumbent left winger Caleb Clarke.

But he is a natural footballer with an uncanny knack for reading the play and sensing try-scoring opportunities.

“He’s just one of those players who is on the ball wherever it pops up,” said All Blacks great Israel Dagg, one of Jordan’s chief mentors.

“125 metres gained in 15 minutes so an unbelievable performance.”