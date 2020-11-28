What channel is Alabama vs. Auburn on today? Time, TV schedule for the 2020 Iron Bowl

The most important game of the season for the state of Alabama is here.

Top-ranked Alabama will look to move to 8-0 on the season against No. 22 Auburn (5-2) a year after the Tigers won a hard-fought — and controversial — Iron Bowl, 48-45. The Crimson Tide have never lost to the Tigers in consecutive seasons under Nick Saban, but that’s where this year’s Iron Bowl becomes peculiar: Saban won’t be on the sidelines for Saturday’s game. He will watch the game from his home, in quarantine, after testing ositive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, formerly head coach at Washington and USC, will take over for Saban in that capacity. But how much will Saban’s absence affect the game?

Offensively, Alabama should be fine. The Tide are currently humming along with quarterback Mac Jones (155-of-201 passing, 2,426 yards, 18 touchdowns), running back Najee Harris (137 carries, 797 yards, 16 touchdowns) and receiver DeVonta Smith (65 receptions, 903 yards, 10 touchdowns).

The biggest question in Saturday’s Iron Bowl — much like in 2019 — is whether Alabama’s defense can make enough stops. The unit has improved over previous weeks, however, giving up just 20 points over the past 3 1/2 games (second half against Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Kentucky).

For Auburn, the keys to victory will be keeping up with Alabama’s offense. To that end, look for quarterback Bo Nix (136-of-222 passing, 1,627 yards, 10 touchdowns) to spread the ball to receivers Anthony Schwartz, Eli Stove and Seth Williams (combined for 98 receptions, 1,318 yards and touchdowns). Running back Tank Bigsby will be another big factor in Auburn’s offensive success, but the freshman is questionable with a hip injury that knocked him out of the Tennessee game.

With that, here’s everything you need to know to watch the Iron Bowl on Saturday, including kickoff time, TV channels and more.

What channel is Alabama vs. Auburn on today?

  • TV channel (national): CBS
  • Live stream: fuboTV

Alabama vs. Auburn will air live on CBS starting at 2:30 p.m. ET. Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson will call the game from the booth with Jamie Erdahl serving as the sideline reporter.

Alabama vs. Auburn start time

  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 28
  • Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday’s game will be the fourth national broadcast for Alabama, all on CBS. It will be Auburn’s second nationally televised game, also on CBS.

Alabama football schedule 2020

WeekDateGame
4Sept. 26Alabama 38, Missouri 19
5Oct. 3Alabama 52, Texas A,amp;M 24
6Oct. 10Alabama 63, Ole Miss 48
7Oct. 17Alabama 41, Georgia 24
8Oct. 24Alabama 48, Tennessee 17
9Oct. 31Alabama 41, Mississippi State 0
12Nov. 21Alabama 63, Kentucky 3
13Nov. 28vs. Auburn
14Dec. 5vs. LSU
15Dec. 12at Arkansas*

*Reflects SEC schedule change

Auburn football schedule 2020

WeekDateGame
4Sept. 26Auburn 29, Kentucky 13
5Oct. 3Georgia 27, Auburn 6
6Oct. 10Auburn 30, Arkansas 28
7Oct. 17South Carolina 30, Auburn 22
8Oct. 24Auburn 35, Ole Miss 28
9Oct. 31Auburn 48, LSU 11
12Nov. 21Auburn 30, Tennessee 17
13Nov. 21at Alabama
14Dec. 5at Texas A,amp;M
15Dec. 12at Mississippi State

