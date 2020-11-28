Well Health, which lets health care organizations connect with patients over SMS, email, phone or live chat, raises $45M Series C, bringing total raised to $75M (Mallory Hackett/MobiHealthNews)

Mallory Hackett / MobiHealthNews:
Well Health, which lets health care organizations connect with patients over SMS, email, phone or live chat, raises $45M Series C, bringing total raised to $75M — With these funds, Well Health has now raised $75 million since its founding in 2015. — This week, the patient communication hub …
