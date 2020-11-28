Wallets with less than 1 BTC account for just 5% of Bitcoin’s market cap By Cointelegraph

Wallets with less than 1 BTC account for just 5% of Bitcoin’s market cap
New data suggests that “wholecoiners” — wallets holding 1 BTC or more — now account for 95% of the cryptocurrency’s entire capitalization. That leaves just 5% of the market cap divided among tens of millions of users with a balance below 1BTC.
The total number of wholecoiner addresses has steadily increased year-over-year since 2009, despite BTC’s astronomic price rallies. On Nov. 27, Glassnode CTO Rafael Shultze-Kraft tweeted a chart revealing that more than 800,000 addresses currently hold at least 1 BTC.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.