Wales vs England live stream: How to watch 2020 Autumn Nations Cup rugby online from anywhere

On a run of six consecutive wins, England come into this match fresh from an impressive 24-12 win over Ireland last week at Twickenham.

England head to Llanelli knowing that a win against neighbouring rivals Wales will be enough to secure a spot in the inaugural Autumn Nations Cup Final – read on for full details on how to stream this crucial match online, and watch all the rugby action no matter where you are in the world.

That match saw Eddie Jones’ men register a staggering 246-tackles, but its at the other end of the field that England will be looking to flex their superiority on Saturday.

With a largely full strength travelling to the Parc y Scarlets, Jones looks set to field a resolutely offensive side, with George Ford in at 10 and skipper Owen Farrell also in the starting 15.

Wales meanwhile remain on something of a horror run of form, having lost six of their last seven Tests. While last week’s victory over a struggling Georgia ended a streak of five defeats, it was a far from convincing performance, leaving coach Wayne Pivac’s long-term prospects of remaining in the role in doubt.

A big win here could, nevertheless still see the Dragons qualify for the final in front of England, but on the basis of those recent performances by this transitional Wales side, it would register as almost as big a shock as Argentina’s recent unlikely win over the All Blacks.

Read on for full details on how to get a 2020 Autumn Nations Cup Wales vs England live stream no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Wales vs England: Where and when?

This opening Autumn Nations Cup clash takes place behind closed doors at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli on Saturday November 28.

Kick-off is scheduled for 4pm GMT/IST local time so that’s an 11pm ET, 8am PT, start for folks tuning in from the US, and a 3am AEDT Saturday morning kick off folk tuning in from Australia).

