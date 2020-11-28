Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan talk about the experience of working in Coolie No.1

David Dhawan’s remake of the classic 1995 comedy Coolie No. 1 starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan is all set to spread some festive cheer this Christmas. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and Shikha Talsania.
Talking about the experience of working on the film Varun said, “I have always loved the screenplay and the performances in the original Coolie No. 1. That’s one of the reasons this adaptation of the classic is so special to me.” He added, “The preparation for this role was a great ride. As an actor, the humour play was a lot of fun to do. I had a wonderful experience working with Sara, who is extremely talented. We had an amazing time shooting for this film across exciting locations. I am very happy that viewers across the world will be able to enjoy Christmas with Coolie No. 1 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.”
While talking about the same, Sara Ali Khan said, “Working on Coolie No. 1 has really been a dream come true. One has grown up listening to songs like Husn hai Suhana and Mirchi Lagi, and it’s surreal that I now feature in the reprised versions of these songs! Working with Varun was an amazing experience, as not only is he an impeccable actor but he is also an extremely considerate, helpful and motivating friend who always has your back on set. Of course, working with David Sir was a sheer privilege as I truly believe he’s the king of this commercial, masala, family comedy genre. Everyday on set was a riot of fun, while at the same time one got to learn so much just by watching actors like Paresh sir, Rajpal sir, Johnny Sir, Bharti Maam, Javed Sir and even Saahil and Shikha. I’m so grateful to Jackie and Vashu Sir for giving me this opportunity, and supporting us so much through this film! I really am excited for this film to release, and I sincerely hope that we’re able to spread happiness and some much-needed Christmas cheer with this movie.” The film releases digitally on December 25, 2020.