Tom Herman comments on job status following loss

Tom Herman had to answer a difficult question after Texas’ 23-20 loss to Iowa State on Friday.

The Longhorns took an early 10-0 lead in the game and led 20-10 in the third quarter. A questionable decision to go for it on fourth down instead of kicking a field goal late hurt the Longhorns. They ended up missing a 57-yard kick in the final seconds in an attempt to tie the game.

After the game, Herman was asked whether he is still the man for the Texas job. He said that wasn’t for him to decide, but he feels great about the program’s direction.