Supermassive black hole 2000 light years closer than we thought

This map has suggested that the centre of the Milky Way, and the black hole which sits there, is located 25,800 light-years from Earth. This is closer than the official value of 27,700 light-years adopted by the International Astronomical Union in 1985, the National Observatory of Japan said.

What’s more, according to the map, our solar system is travelling at 227 kilometres per second as it orbits around the galactic centre — this is faster than the official value of 220 kilometres per second, the release added.

Earth is 2000 light years closer to the supermassive black hole at the centre of our galaxy than previously thought. (NAOJ)

These updated values are a result of more than 15 years of observations by the Japanese radio astronomy project VERA, according to an announcement released Thursday from the National Observatory of Japan. VERA is short for VLBI Exploration of Radio Astrometry and refers to the mission’s array of telescopes, which use Very Long Baseline Interferometry to explore the three-dimensional structure of the Milky Way.

Because the Earth is located inside the Milky Way , it’s difficult to step back and see what the galaxy looks like. To get around this, the project used astrometry, the accurate measurement of the position and motion of objects, to understand the overall structure of the Milky Way and Earth’s place in it.

The black hole is known as Sagittarius A* or Sgr A* and is 4.2 million times more massive than our sun. The supermassive hole and its enormous gravitational field governs the orbits of stars at the centre of the Milky Way. Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez earned the 2020 Nobel prize for physics for its discovery. There are several types of black holes , and scientists believe the supermassive ones may be connected to the formation of galaxies, as they often exist at the centre of the massive star systems — but it’s still not clear exactly how, or which form first.

In August, VERA published its first catalogue, containing data for 99 celestial objects. Based on this catalogue and recent observations by other groups, astronomers constructed a position and velocity map. From this map, the scientists were able to calculate the centre of the galaxy, the point that everything revolves around.

VERA combines data from four radio telescopes across Japan. The observatory said that, when combined, the telescopes were able to achieve a resolution that in theory would allow the astronomers to spot a United States penny placed on the surface of the Moon.

