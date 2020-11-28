Stream Ultra HD video for ultra cheap with a Black Friday deal on the Roku Ultra

The 2020 Roku Ultra is the company’s best-ever streaming device, with access to 4K services like Disney+, Netflix, and Hulu and an included remote that features a headphone jack for private viewing.

Whether you want to add new streaming capabilities to your TV or you just want to ditch your old remote and grab something a bit more modern, the Roku Ultra 2020 is a fantastic purchase.

Black Friday is a great time to pick up a new TV, but if you already have a 4K TV and just want to soup up the streaming possibilities, this is also a great time to get a streaming device. Roku’s latest Ultra model lets you stream UHD content from popular services including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, and more, and right now it’s cheaper than ever.

It’s incredible how compact streaming boxes have gotten. The Roku Ultra can push 4K video from nearly every streaming service around to your TV, yet it’s barely thicker than the HDMI port it outputs to or the Ethernet port it connects to streaming services from. The low profile helps the Roku Ultra blend into virtually any entertainment center, and you can even use the USB-A port on the back to connect external storage for local media playback.

The Roku Ultra also features Airplay connectivity, allowing Apple devices to connect to the streaming box and cast photos and videos wirelessly. I think my favorite feature of the Roku Ultra, however, is its remote. The remote is fairly simplistic, with shortcut buttons to popular streaming apps, but it also features a 3.5mm headphone jack that allows users to watch TV without disturbing their partner or friends next to them. There’s also a lost remote button on the back of the Roku Ultra, which plays a chime on the remote to make it easier to find.

During Black Friday, the Roku Ultra is availiable for 31% off, bringing it to its lowest price yet. There’s no telling how long that deal will last, so act fast and get to streaming!