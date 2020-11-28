Steelers ‘bracing for multiple’ positive COVID tests?

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
2

Pittsburgh Steelers players were irritated when the NFL announced that their prime-time Thanksgiving matchup against the Baltimore Ravens was moved to Sunday, and then to Tuesday, due to positive COVID-19 results from John Harbaugh’s side. 

It was the second time this season that the Steelers had a game moved due to the virus, but now the Ravens aren’t the only ones experiencing an outbreak. Pittsburgh placed three players on the reserve/COVID list on Friday, and that’s not all. 

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Steelers are “bracing for multiple additional” positive COVID-19 test results on Saturday.

