Stars vs Thunder results, news

It’s a horror start for the Melbourne stars who have been shell-shocked in a stellar opening spell with the ball in hand from the Sydney Thunder.

Elyse Villani has fallen for just a single run after never looking settled at the crease, on what looks like an unpredictable pitch thanks to some scorching weather in Sydney today.

The Star opener played and missed at least four deliveries before holing straight out at mid-off.

Her partner Meg Lanning didn’t fare much better, after she was dropped by Tammy Beaumont at deep gully, and was lucky to survive the first over.

“That’s got to be taken, that’s nerves, that’s as regulation as it comes,” Slater said of the missed opportunity.

But you have to say it’s been a brilliant start for Thunder bowlers Shabnim Ismael and Sammy-Jo Johnson, with the former claiming the early scalp.