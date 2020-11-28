Stack Funds hails Bitcoin’s ‘healthy correction,’ predicts ‘euphoria’ ahead By Cointelegraph

Stack Funds hails Bitcoin’s ‘healthy correction,’ predicts ‘euphoria’ ahead
Crypto index fund provider Stack Funds has labeled yesterday’s pullback as a “healthy correction” that was needed before continues its upward trajectory.
Bitcoin (BTC) broke through $19,000 earlier this week after posting seven weeks of consecutive gains. According to the firm, the crypto has been at overbought levels since October, further supporting the need for a correction.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.