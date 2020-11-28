Seventh Pakistan cricket player tests positive to COVID-19

The Pakistan cricket team has been hit with another blow, with a seventh player testing positive to COVID-19 in New Zealand.

Six players tested positive on Tuesday when the touring party arrived in New Zealand to begin its 14-day isolation period.

New Zealand rules see those in isolation tested on the third and 12th day of the isolation period, and it was a third-day test of players and officials that the seventh player tested positive.

The result was revealed by New Zealand’s ministry of health in its daily COVID-19 update.

Pakistan cricket (Getty)

“One additional member of the Pakistan cricket squad has today tested positive during routine testing,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

“The remainder of the results from the squad’s day three swab testing — apart from the six who have already returned a positive result — are negative.”

The seventh positive test comes after Pakistan’s touring party came under fire for not obeying strict quarantine regulations during their first day in isolation. The team was given a ‘final warning’ on Friday.

A widespread coronavirus outbreak within Pakistan’s squad could potentially put the entire tour of New Zealand in jeopardy, with the first T20 scheduled for December 18.