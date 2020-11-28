Second World War bombs removed from AS Roma training ground By





ROME () – The Italian army was called to AS Roma’s training ground after several unexploded Second World War bombs were discovered, the Series A club said on Saturday.

“A big thank you to the Italian army and their bomb squad, after they safely and successfully removed a number of devices dating back to the Second World War from the club’s training centre at Trigoria,” club said on Twitter.

It also showed a picture of soldiers removing the bombs which appeared to be around one foot long.

The Il Messaggero newspaper said that there were around 20 bombs which were uncovered during work to build new pitches.