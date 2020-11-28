Romeo Shows Off His New Bae On Social Media

Ladies, it looks like Romeo Miller may be off the market right now.

We all know that the holiday season is a time to be closer to our loved ones, and also a time to not only build with your bae, but also show off your bae to your family and friends, and it looks like Romeo has done just that.

On Friday, Romeo took to Instagram to share photos of him and his lady Drew Sangster, and said, “Thankful I accepted that Thanksgiving invite, I could get use to this @drewsangster. Yesterday was a good day. . #cuffingseason”

As many of you know, for years fans were hoping that Romeo and Angela Simmons’ friendship would develop into something more because they always seemed to have great chemistry. However, last year, things turned a little sour in their friendship, pretty much denouncing any possibility of anything more than just a regular friendship.

In fact, during last year’s season of “Growing Up Hip-Hop,” Romeo took to social media to address the growing tensions between him and Angela and said, “As far as Me and Ang (just like others in my life), we haven’t been close in years, and I refuse to live a lie on tv. The silver lining, the thing I like about this show @guhh_wetv is that the viewer can learn so many life gems without having to go through it.”

It’s great to see Romeo has finally found his Juliet…they make a beautiful couple.

