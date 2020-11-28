Rita Ora Glams Up as She Celebrates 30th Birthday With Lavish House Party

Instagram

The ‘How We Do (Party)’ singer dresses up to the nines and throws an extravagant party at her own home as she is celebrating after turning 30 years old on November 26.

Rita Ora celebrated turning 30 by throwing lavish birthday party for herself.

The “Hot Right Now” star celebrated her big day on Thursday (26Nov20) but, amid the pandemic, she was unable to spend her special day partying with friends.

However, the star didn’t let that put a downer on the festivities, with Rita decorating her house and dressing up in her finery to mark the milestone all by herself.

Taking to Instagram, she shared snaps of her big night in, writing, “Me and cake and some trousers I couldn’t breathe in. Thank you for all the love it felt weird not doing anything for my bday so being me I dressed up and ate cake. (sic)”

Adding she is “forever grateful” for her loved ones, Rita shared, “Anyway thank you for everyone who showed me endless love on my born day I’m forever grateful you all know who you are. Today I’m going to finish the rest of my cake for breakfast lunch and dinner. (sic)”

Sources recently told Britain’s The Sun newspaper the Girls star had been “seriously been thinking up ways to mark her 30th for more than a year” but “the closer it came to the big day, she realised that wasn’t going to be possible.”

“She has put all plans for a birthday blowout with all of her mates on the back burner until it is safe to do so, but there was no chance she wasn’t going to celebrate,” they explained.

“It was just her family there but she pulled out all the stops with really pricey food, a massive cake, balloons everywhere and even a waiter.”