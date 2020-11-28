Zach Zorich / New York Times:
Researchers are using convolutional neural networks to search satellite images to map ancient burial sites in parts of Russia, Mongolia, and China — Trawling ancient history with neural nets. — Finding the tomb of an ancient king full of golden artifacts, weapons and elaborate clothing seems like any archaeologist’s fantasy.
Researchers are using convolutional neural networks to search satellite images to map ancient burial sites in parts of Russia, Mongolia, and China (Zach Zorich/New York Times)
Zach Zorich / New York Times: