Researchers are using convolutional neural networks to search satellite images to map ancient burial sites in parts of Russia, Mongolia, and China (Zach Zorich/New York Times)

Zach Zorich / New York Times:

Researchers are using convolutional neural networks to search satellite images to map ancient burial sites in parts of Russia, Mongolia, and China  —  Trawling ancient history with neural nets.  —  Finding the tomb of an ancient king full of golden artifacts, weapons and elaborate clothing seems like any archaeologist’s fantasy.

