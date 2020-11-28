Quando Rondo Goes Live On IG After Police Cancels His Show

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Last night, the Mayor of Macon Georgia cancelled Quando Rondo’s concert, after learned that local police claim that “dozens” of men from Chicago were in town preparing to assassinate the rapper.

Quando Rondo is believed to be behind the murder of Chicago legendary rapper, King Von. Quando’s brother, street name Lul Tim, is accused of shooting and killing King Von.

Last night was supposed to be the first Quando Rondo concert since the shooting, and police say that dozens of Chicago goons turned up in their city, and planned on attending the show – with bad intentions.

But Quando wasn’t scared of the out of town thugs. Shortly after the Mayor cancelled the concert, Quando went on IG Live – to brag about how he was prepared for a war.

