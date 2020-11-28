Quando Rondo Goes Live On IG After Police Cancels His Show

Last night, the Mayor of Macon Georgia cancelled Quando Rondo’s concert, after learned that local police claim that “dozens” of men from Chicago were in town preparing to assassinate the rapper.

Quando Rondo is believed to be behind the murder of Chicago legendary rapper, King Von. Quando’s brother, street name Lul Tim, is accused of shooting and killing King Von.

Last night was supposed to be the first Quando Rondo concert since the shooting, and police say that dozens of Chicago goons turned up in their city, and planned on attending the show – with bad intentions.

But Quando wasn’t scared of the out of town thugs. Shortly after the Mayor cancelled the concert, Quando went on IG Live – to brag about how he was prepared for a war.

Quando and his friends also trolled King Von and his friends on the Live.

Quando Rondo is a rapper, singer and songwriter. He was signed to Never Broke Again and Atlantic Records. He initially gained attention with the release of his song “I Remember” featuring Lil Baby in January 2018. He would then go onto releasing three mixtapes, Life B4 Fame (2018), Life After Fame (2018), and From the Neighborhood to the Stage (2019). His song “Motivation” hit he Billboard charts in 2020.