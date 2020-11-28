Pregnant Summer Walker Breaks Up w/ BF – Suggests May Get ABORTION!

Summer Walker and her boyfriend London On Da Track have split up, in the midst of Summer’s pregnancy. And according to Summer’s new post, the 3 month pregnant singer is now contemplating aborting their child, has learned.

According to online reports, Summer recently caught her soon-to-be babys father cheating on her – with a Latina IG model.

She went on IG last night, to Blast him:

SUMMER WALKER GETS STRANGLED BY BABYS DATHER – WARNING TRIGGERING

“I should really out this bum ass n*gga @londonondatrack,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “I could really f*ck up life… lol but… I’m not.” She continued her thought in another slide. “For now. lol for now ima just take my L.” She then wrote, “A whole b*tch.”

Summer wasn’t finished. “Black men gotta start doing better when it comes to being a father,” she said. “My grandfather lame, my father lame, & dis n*gga lame. lol and I guess the cycle will just continue. I guess n*ggas still dealing with the shackles of mental slavery or some sh*t, back when white men ripped you from your families and beat you to death if you tried to protect them. It goes deep. Sh*ts really sad.”

