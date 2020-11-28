Police hunting hit-run driver after man deliberately reversed over in Wellard

The man then appears to be dragged along as the car moves, before he falls and hits his head on the ground.
In footage that is too graphic to show, the driver of the car then reverses at high speed, deliberately driving over the man lying on the ground already bleeding and injured.
Nearby neighbours woke to the sound of the impact and rushed out to help the victim.
“I came down and saw a man laying on the road unconscious and in quite a bit of distress breathing wise,” witness Lloyd Jordan told .
As bystanders tried to help the man, the driver returned and yelled at him about a stolen neck chain before taking off again, witnesses said.
“He accused the person of stealing something,” Mr Jordan said.
“Why would you run someone over for a chain?”
The victim was rushed to Royal Perth Hospital where his condition has since stabilised.