NRL news, Luke Keary, Damien cook join committee of influential league figures to review rule change ahead of 2021

Sydney Roosters star Luke Keary and Souths speedster Damien Cook will be two players who join a special NRL innovation committee aimed at reviewing a range of potential rule changes ahead of the 2021 season.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports the committee will be chaired by Wayne Pearce and be made up of CEO Andrew Abdo, ARLC chair Peter V’landys, head of football Graham Annesley, Storm coach Craig Bellamy, Raiders coach Ricky Stuart, referee Matt Cecchin, Keary and Cook.

Along with reviewing the success of this year’s six-again and one referee rule changes, the team will also discuss a number of new ideas to fine-tune the game in 2021.

According to the Herald, the committee will get together on Monday week where they will be given statistical data from the 2020 season.

It’s hoped the committee’s feedback will provide valuable insight into areas of potential for the game to grow.

“I’m asking people to come along with an open mind,” Pearce said.

“We’ll review what worked this year, what didn’t work and look at how we can make the game an even better product if we need to do anything.

“Our management team will be getting a lot of information together that we will look at on the day.

“I’m asking people to come along so we can gather some ideas, bunch them up and chat to their stakeholders.

“The idea is we go into next year looking at what worked and take that forward, as well as the things that didn’t work so well and what we need to tweak.

“I deliberately haven’t spoken to any of them about their ideas because I want them to come along with ideas that are fresh, so we’re not chatting about them and debating them beforehand. That doesn’t really serve a purpose.”

It’s a welcome invitation for Stuart who is perhaps most vocal over the game’s on-field product.

He threw his support behind the six-again change after it was introduced in Round 3, revealing he was “really losing faith in the game” and was “getting annoyed” watching rugby league because of “too much mess”

It is understood interchange usage, concussion protocols, knock-on rulings for contests in the air, scrums, the wrestle and any tweaks that can reduce stoppages will be discussed.